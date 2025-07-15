Colorado Rockies On SI

Former Rockies Pitcher Convicted on Murder, Burglary Charges by California Jury

A former Colorado Rockies pitcher was just found guilty and convicted on murder, burglary charges against his in-laws on Monday.

Jun 24, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Colorado Rockies hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. The Rangers beat the Rockies 4-2.
Jun 24, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Colorado Rockies hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. The Rangers beat the Rockies 4-2. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
A former Colorado Rockies pitcher has made the news in the worst way possible, as he was just convicted of murder, per Doha Madani of NBC News.

A jury in Placer County found Daniel Serafini guilty of shooting and killing Gary Spohr, along with wounding Wendy Woods, his parents-in-law. Woods had survived the initial shooting but died by suicide around a year later.

Prosecutors had accused Serafini of killing his in-laws so that his family could gain access to an inheritance that was worth millions of dollars. The jury also found the 51-year-old guilty of first-degree burglary.

Serafini ended his MLB career with plenty of controversy as well. The Rockies had signed him in late July of 2007 after he had a four-year stint in Japan's NPB.

He made 11 solid appearances for the Triple-A squad, where he posted a 3.48 ERA before getting called up. His time in Colorado did not go well, as he ended up pitching in just three games and recorded just one out while giving up two runs.

The Rockies did not bring him back and he became a free agent. Later that offseason, MLB suspended him 50 games for using performance enhancing drugs. It was reportedly a carry-over substance from his time in Japan. Whatever the case, he never pitched in the Majors again.

Serafini's baseball career continued until 2013, when he was 39, splitting time between independent and Mexican leagues.

Over seven MLB campaigns, he posted a career 6.04 ERA with a 1.718 WHIP in 263.2 innings.

