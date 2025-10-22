Former Rockies Star Speaks Out Regarding His Hopes for Team's New Front Office
It's safe to say Walker Monfort needs to nail this hire for the sake of the Colorado Rockies.
Son of owner Dick Monfort, he has been tasked with leading the search to find the new head of this franchise's baseball operations team after the worst three-year stretch in Rockies history just transpired.
Three candidates have already been interviewed. It's not known what the timeline is, when someone might be hired or if more candidates will be brought into the process. But one thing is clear: there is mounting pressure for Colorado to get this right.
With a clear bottoming out that's taken place, the only way the Rockies won't be doomed for the next decade or more is if they are able to develop their current prospects to reach their respective ceilings and identify the next wave of young talent who can be brought into the organization.
Matt Holliday Gives His Vision for Team's Front Office
Someone who is part of the Rockies' hopes is Ethan Holliday, their current top-ranked minor leaguer and son of former MLB star Matt Holliday. The elder Holliday was a standout during his tenure with Colorado, and now that his son is with the franchise, he made it known what he hopes to see out of this new front office hire.
"I'd like it to become an organization where other teams look at what the Rockies are doing and say, 'Wow, they really flipped this thing on its head in a hurry, and now they are kind of a model organization.' That would be my hope," he said, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required).
While Monfort isn't exactly the most popular owner for how he's run this franchise in the past, he likely would love for what Holliday said to become the case. Turning into a model organization would help them be competitive again, which should be the goal of every team in Major League Baseball.
Of course, what Holliday stated is easier said than done. But he took it a step further by laying out how he thinks the team can get to that point.
Matt Holliday Lays Roadmap for How Rockies Can Achieve His Vision
"I'm hoping they hire a person with a plan to improve player development. I want them to bring on coordinators within the (farm) system that can really coach and develop," he said. "... If you are not going to be out in the free-agent market signing big-time players, you have to come up with a holistic approach to getting better."
It's hard to argue with Holliday there, and it seems like the Rockies decision makers agree with that assessment based on who they have interviewed for this job opening.
It will be interesting to see who gets hired and how everything gets set up after that. But whoever takes over the job, listening to Holliday's advice on the matter should be a piece of the puzzle.