Rockies Reportedly Have Interviewed Three Candidates for Open Front Office Role
Things seem to be happening for the Colorado Rockies in their front office search.
After longtime general manager Bill Schmidt stepped down from his role and assistant general manager Zack Rosenthal also resigned, that seemed to pave the way for owner Dick Monfort to conduct a search that was outside of the organization.
And according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required), that is exactly what has happened thus far. In her report, she stated the Rockies have interviewed three candidates for their open front office role: James Click of the Toronto Blue Jays, Scott Sharp of the Kansas City Royals and Matt Forman of the Cleveland Guardians.
Of those three, only Click has general manager experience, while both Sharp and Forman currently serve in assistant GM roles with their current employers. That doesn't mean those two aren't good candidates, though, and going down that route seems like something Colorado should consider.
With those names now reported as people the Rockies have interviewed -- although Ghiroli stated that it's not clear when those took place -- it's time to do a deeper dive into who those men are and what their backgrounds have been.
James Click
Click is the most notable name who was reportedly interviewed, and that's because of the success he had as the general manager of the Houston Astros when he was hired to replace Jeff Luhnow following the cheating scandal.
After taking over in January of 2020, he kept things rolling for the Astros and brought their second World Series championship to town in 2022. Things fell apart from a relationship standpoint after that, with Click rejecting a one-year extension offer.
He is now the vice president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays, a role he was hired in ahead of the 2023 season.
Scott Sharp
Sharp has been a longtime employee of the Royals, first beginning his tenure with the franchise in 2006 as an assistant director of player development before working his way up the ladder to get to the current position he's in.
He's played a key part in the baseball operations side of things for Kansas City. Sharp was promoted to director of minor league operations in 2008 before getting promoted into the director of player development role in 2013. Two years later, he was named assistant general manager for the first time and has risen up the executive ranks until he got the senior vice president title in 2022.
Sharp is a good candidate on paper based on his experience on the player development side of things, which is how the Rockies will need to continue building things going forward.
Matt Forman
Forman has been with the Guardians since he was a scouting intern for them in 2013. After that, he was hired into an assistant of baseball operations role and has seen his career take off from there. First moving into the assistant director of baseball operations in 2015, he was named the director of baseball operations a year later.
Then, in 2016, he was promoted into an assistant general manager role and became an executive vice president in 2022, which now has him as one of the third-highest ranking executives for Cleveland.
The Guardians have been at the forefront of scouting and getting the most out of their rosters for some time, so Forman is an interesting name to keep an eye on for this opening with Colorado after he reportedly interviewed