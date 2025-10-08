Four Colorado Rockies Pitchers Named Among Seven Worst in Baseball
The Colorado Rockies lost 119 games in 2025 and the biggest reason for that was pitching. They were last in basically every major category, including fWAR (1.1), ERA (5.99), FIP (5.24), and WHIP (1.58). The only staff worse than the 2025 Rockies in a ful season was the 2022 Washingtion Nationals (0.0 fWAR).
Colorado's staff was full of pitchers towards the bottom of the league in fWAR, both relievers and pitchers. While they got plenty of innings, even their best pitchers took a step back from recent years. Franchise greats such as German Marquez and Kyle Freeland struggled mightily this past season.
Bleacher Report recently ranked the seven worst pitchers in baseball during 2025, considering all starters with at least 100 innings and relievers with at least 40. Of the seven, four of them were Rockies.
The Rockies Pitching Couldn’t Get It Going
Bleacher Report's list kicks off with two younger Rockies relievers in Angel Chivilli and Ryan Rolison.
Chivilli's second season was a disaster. The right-hander came up and threw 31.2 innings last season and was above average with a 4.55 ERA and 105 ERA+. This season, he took a big step back. In 43 appearances, the 23-year-old posted a 7.06 ERA, 6.6 K/9 and 1.69 WHIP.
Among relievers with at least 40 innings pitches, he was the third worst in baseball by fWAR (-0.7), tied with his teammate Ryan Rolison.
Rolison was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft, the last season that Colorado made the postseason. The left-hander was never able to put it together in the minors, unfortunatley. He looked great in his short sample in 2018, but it was downhilll from there.
In 25 starts in 2019, Rolison posted a 4.40 ERA, but still was still striking out a batter per inning. He didn't pitch in 2020, then returned in 2021 with a 5.27 ERA in 16 starts. He only pitched 11 innings over the next two seasons due to shoulder injuries before he was moved to the bullpen and called up in 2025.
The 27-year-old posted a 7.02 ERA in 42.1 innings and walked 20 while striking out only 25. He had the same fWAR are Chivilli, but was arguably worse. He spent the entire season bouncing between Triple-A and the big leagues and had a 1.772 WHIP. He'll have a longer leash as a former first round pick that's left-handed.
The next two Rockies on the list are more surprising given they are proven veterans. The first is Antonio Senzatela, who had the worst season of his career. The nine year vet's season was so poor, in fact, that he was removed from the rotation.
In 23 starts, Senzatela posted a bleak 7.42 ERA, 4.9 K/9 and 1.907 WHIP. Among starters with at least 100 innings, the 30-year-old had the worst ERA in baseball. He was actually much better in his seven relief appearences, where his ERA went down to 2.86 and he struck out 14 in 22 innings.
On the season, the right-hander had a bottom 20 ERA (6.65) with a -0.1 fWAR. He is a free agent in 2027.
Finally, a Rockies legend hits free agency on a low note. German Marquez is one of the best pitchers in franchise history and is all over their all-time leaderboards. He was No. 3 on Bleacher Report's list.
This season was Marquez's return after only pitching in five games over the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery. As a 30-year-old, it was his worst season as a Major Leaguer. With career lows in ERA (6.70) and WHIP (1.710), he was well below average with a 73 ERA+.
Among pitchers with at least 120 innings, Marquez's 6.70 ERA was the worst in baseball. To make matters worse, he had a career low 5.9 K/9 while posting a 0.3 fWAR. There is no word on whether or not the Rockies will bring him back in free agency, but his value will be at its lowest point this offseason.
A lot of things went wrong for the Rockies in 2025, but these four pitchers really encapsulated the struggles of the pitching staff all season. In a ballpark that's notoriously hard to pitch in, it was even hard for Colorado's pitching this season. They allowed the second most runs in franchise history at 1,021.