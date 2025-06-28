Four Intriguing Colorado Rockies Options in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Colorado Rockies haven't had the best of years in 2025, but things could be on an upswing as the MLB draft is right around the corner.
Despite having the best odds at the top pick heading into the draft lottery, the Rockies ended up with the No. 4 overall selection.
Here are a couple of options that Colorado could have at their hands when their pick comes around:
Oklahoma (HS) SS/3B Ethan Holliday
This really seems like it depends on what the Washington Nationals do with the first pick in the draft. If they end up going with LSU Tigers southpaw Kade Anderson, then it is expected that Holliday would fall to the Rockies.
Holliday would be a perfect fit for Coors Field as he has a fantastic swing and immense power potential. The 18-year-old looks more like his father than his brother, which could be a good sign for his MLB career. It would also put him in line to follow in the footsteps of his father, Rockies legend Matt Holliday.
Tennessee Volunteers LHP Liam Doyle
This is another player that could or could not be available when Colorado gets on the clock. If he is, he might be the only pitcher that makes sense for them to target.
Chase Dollander seems like he could be breaking the curse of Rockies first round pitchers over the past decade and Doyle seems like about as sure of a thing as pitchers get to be.
The 21-year-old had 164 strikeouts in 95.2 innings of work this year. He has a stellar fastball that can reach triple digits with a handful of other promising pitches.
Oklahoma (HS) SS Eli Willits
Willits is another high school option for Colorado. He has a great hit tool as a switch-hitter and fantastic defensive potential. He doesn't have the same power profile as Holliday does, but is more promising just about everywhere else.
He will also be 17 until December, one of the young eligible players in the draft and would be a great centerpiece for the ongoing rebuild for the Rockies.
Auburn Tigers C/OF Ike Irish
If Colorado wants a more pro-ready bat, Irish would be a solid option. He was mostly known for his potential as a catcher last year, but ended up playing more outfield this season. Both are options for him, but the real highlight has been his bat.
He posted a .264/.469/.710 slash line with 19 home runs and 11 RBI in 55 games for the Tigers this year.
