Rockies Offense Has Quietly Been One of MLB's Best Units in June
As the calendar gets ready to flip from June to July, the Colorado Rockies are about to put a pin in their most successful month of the 2025 season by far.
The worst team in baseball entered the first official month of summer with just nine wins, and have proceeded to match that win total across their first 17 games in June.
Colorado is still in abysmal shape nearly three months into the season, but it shows that something has begun to click at least somewhat for a Colorado team that was on pace to have the worst season in modern baseball history just a few weeks ago.
Surprisingly enough, it appears that the main force that has driven the Rockies' relatively successful June has been the offense. Their often maligned lineup has shockingly been one of the best in all of baseball since the start of the month.
According to Rockies reporter Christian Saez with DNVR Sports, since June 1st the Rockies have led the MLB in slugging (.468), extra base hits (76), doubles (37) and triples (10).
They are also tied for second in total hits (180), rank third in batting average (.260) and are tied for fourth place in homers (29).
Players like right fielder Tyler Freeman and star catcher Hunter Goodman have been powering this surprising outburst at the plate for a Colorado team who couldn't even buy a run for most of the season.
It's hard to imagine any way for a team as bad as this to find the success they're having, but the Rockies have somehow found a way to breath some life back into the bats.
Centerfielder Brenton Doyle recently said that one of the only positives to playing on the worst team in baseball is the fact that guys are able to play freely, and like they have nothing to lose.
This unique philosophy could be the reason for the turnaround, or it could be a number of adjustments the team has been implementing to their batting practice routine,
Whatever the root cause of Colorado's success at the plate may be, though, it's clear that they've found a spark.
This spark won't be enough to magically turn them into contenders, but it may just be enough to help them avoid being the worst team of all time.
