Rockies Offense Has Quietly Been One of MLB's Best Units in June

Since June 1st, the Rockies lead baseball in:



- SLG: .468 (1st)

- XBH: 76 (1st)

- Doubles: 37 (1st)

- Triples: 10 (1st)

- Hits: 180 (T-2nd)

- AVG: .260 (3rd)

- HRs: 29 (T-4th) pic.twitter.com/rET0y81nt8