Rockies Star Ryan McMahon Says Trade Talk ‘Drives My Wife Crazy’
Recently, Colorado Rockies star infielder Ryan McMahon became the latest player in franchise history to play 1,000 games for the team.
But there’s a chance that run ends by July 31. As the MLB trade deadline nears and contenders look for help, McMahon has become an attractive option. He’s a versatile infielder with power.
He’s also a left-handed hitter, which could appear to a team like the Houston Astros, whose general manager, Dana Brown, has been vocal about his team’s need for a left-handed bat.
Just don’t ask McMahon about the rumors — and certainly don’t ask his wife.
“It drives my wife crazy,” McMahon said, smiling, in an interview with local media, including MLB.com on Saturday. “I try not to look at it, dude. If I’m going somewhere else, I’m going to do the same stuff that I do here.”
McMahon was asked the question after he hit a home run for the second straight game on Saturday. He is now 2-for-7 since the All-Star break ended. But his power — part of the reason teams might be interested — is starting to return after a tepid start to the season.
He is slashing .214/.309/.392 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI going into Sunday’s game.
There was some thought that McMahon might be a Rockies lifer, in the vein of team legends like Todd Helton or Charlie Blackmon. And he may still. Colorado signed him to a six-year, $70 million deal in 2022 with the idea of getting him through his arbitration seasons and controlling his rights through the first few years of free agency.
So, any prospective trade suitor would have to take on the remaining two years of his contract worth $32 million, along with the remainder of this season’s $12 million. His deal does have a player option for 2027, but it can only be triggered if he finishes in the Top 5 in MVP voting.
That team would be getting a player that can handle first base, second base and third base.
He made his only All-Star Game appearance last year when he slashed .242/.325/.397 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI.
Since he started playing full seasons in the Majors in 2019, he’s been quite consistent, with at least 20 home runs and 65 RBI in every full season since then. He’s also played at least 150 games each season since 2021.
Colorado selected him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of powerful Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He passed on playing baseball at USC and started his professional career in the Rockies’ minor league system. Four years later, he made his Major League debut.
