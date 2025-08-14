Heroics of Hunter Goodman Gets Rockies Back On Track At Crucial Time
Not as much of the Colorado Rockies roster was gutted ahead of the trade deadline as expected.
While a team on pace to set the single-season losses record wouldn't suggest there's tons of viable talent that would interest other clubs around the league, the Rockies did have plenty of players who were featured in trade rumors.
Ultimately, Colorado opted to hold onto the majority of their moveable guys. And when that happened, there was some hope they might have just enough talent on their roster to avoid setting MLB history.
But it had been rough since the July 31 trade deadline.
Entering Wednesday, the Rockies were 3-8 with their win on Tuesday snapping an eight-game losing streak where they were destroyed by their opponents throughout that stretch.
However, after winning on Tuesday with an opportunity to taking this series against the St. Louis Cardinals, it was Colorado's lone All-Star this year who played hero.
Hunter Goodman's Ninth-Inning Home Run Was Game Winner
Goodman didn't start the game for the Rockies.
Getting a much-deserved day off, the slugging catcher was called upon in the ninth inning with a runner on first base to face the left-handed pitcher JoJo Romero.
Like he's done so often this season for Colorado, the 25-year-old came up clutch, blasting the fifth pitch of the at-bat 436 feet to center field that gave the Rockies a 6-5 lead.
This was an important win for Colorado.
After getting out to such a great start following the All-Star break, the wheels fell off for them the past week-and-a-half. And because of that stretch, it looked like a given that they would finish this season with the most losses of all time.
However, the Rockies showed some life against the Cardinals, riding a great pitching performance from Kyle Freeland on Tuesday and clutch hitting from Goodman on Wednesday.
Now owning a record of 32-88, they have to win just 10 out of their 42 remaining games to avoid the 121-loss mark set by the Chicago White Sox last year.
If Colorado can keep the momentum rolling that they've built these last two contests, then they will almost assuredly avoid making MLB history.
But it's not going to be an easy path.
They host the Arizona Diamondbacks for four games before welcoming in the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game set. The Rockies then travel out east to face the Pittsburgh Pirates before heading to a three-game series with the Houston Astros.