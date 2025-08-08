Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman Claims Team's Heart and Hustle Award
The Heart & Hustle award is an annual honor given out by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.
The award was first given out in 2005, with the winner being David Eckstein of the St. Louis Cardinals. Beginning in 2006, each team had a player rewarded, with an overall league winner decided later.
According to MLB.com, the award is given to players who "exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit, and tradition of the game." Each team award is voted on by former players, and the overall winner is decided by alumni and fans alike. That winner will be chosen in November along with other major awards.
In 2025, the Heart & Hustle Award for the Rockies was awarded to All-Star catcher, Hunter Goodman.
Why Hunter Goodman Won the Heart and Hustle Award
In his first two years in the big leagues, Goodman struggled at the plate. In 93 total games, he slashed .192/.233/.409 with a .642 OPS, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 66 OPS+.
At age 25 this season, Goodman has broken out in a big way. He has played more games this season than he had in his first two seasons combined with 99 going into Friday. As the lone Colorado All-Star, Goodman has already posted multiple career highs.
He is currently slashing .281/.328/.531 with an .859 OPS, 126 OPS+ and 2.2 bWAR. He has a career high 20 doubles and four triples. Goodman's 22 home runs and 64 RBIs are the second most by any catcher in baseball, only behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
Goodman is not only having a career year, but in most cases his current stats would be considered a great full season by a catcher. For reference, there were only three catchers with 20 or more home runs in 2024, and just five with 60 or more RBI.
As clearly the Rockies' best player and one of the best hitting catchers in all of baseball, Goodman was a no-brainer for this team award.
The Colorado 2024 Heart & Hustle Award was given to outfielder Brenton Doyle, who's having a down year after his breakout last season. The last time a catcher won this award in Denver was Elias Diaz in 2023, according to MLB.com.
He becomes the third catcher from the Rockies to win the award. No player from the Rockies has been selected as the overall winner.
Goodman has become one of the better hitting catchers in baseball, and he is being rewarded for his breakout.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.