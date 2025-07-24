Insider Expects Rockies To Make 'Several Trades' Ahead of Deadline
The Colorado Rockies will sell this year, but just how active they are going to be isn't clear.
From their perspective, they would love to trade away any player who has value to contenders in order to get back as many future assets as possible. However, the Rockies don't have the best pieces to deal, which could make them more stagnant than expected.
In order to combat that, there's a chance some players under club control are moved.
More News: Four Teams With Intriguing Prospects Rockies Should Deal Ryan McMahon
Jake Bird is the most popular name, a coveted reliever around the league who is entering his prime. Along with Ryan McMahon, those two are likely to get the most attention when it comes to the trade market.
But will Colorado be one of the busier teams before July 31?
Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) thinks that will be the case.
"... I do think this year is different because the Rockies have hit rock bottom and are not close to turning the corner. I think several trades might occur, including possible combinations of players being thrown together in deals," the insider wrote.
More News: Yankees, Mariners 'Among Teams Interested' in Rockies Star Slugger
That sounds good on the surface, but unless the Rockies get real aggressive, it might be hard for them to do what Saunders is suggesting.
Per Spotrac, the lone impending free agents on this roster are German Marquez, Austin Gomber, Orlando Arcia and Austin Nola. Thairo Estrada and Kyle Farmer have mutual options for 2026.
Out of that group, the only three with some value would be Marquez, Gomber and Estrada. However, two out of the three are on the injured list and all of them haven't had incredible seasons to date.
More News: Third Series Win of Year Offers Brief Bright Spot for Struggling Rockies Squad
Because of that, Colorado might be forced to move other controllable assets besides Bird and McMahon.
It could happen since the Rockies need to reshape their entire organization, but they also can't be reducing the talent they have, either.
All of that could result in Colorado having a more muted trade deadline than many would expect from a team with the worst record in baseball.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.