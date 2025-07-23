Yankees, Mariners 'Among Teams Interested' in Rockies Star Slugger
Things are going to start heating up regarding the Colorado Rockies and their assets soon.
With the upcoming trade deadline right around the corner, plenty of contenders should be reaching out to the Rockies regarding moving some of their best players.
At the top of that list is likely Ryan McMahon, their star third baseman who has spent his entire career in Colorado.
While it would sting to no longer see him suiting up for the Rockies, based on where this franchise currently is, it no longer makes sense for them to keep the slugger around in the midst of their rebuilding effort.
And with multiple teams needing infield help, that should allow Colorado to take advantage of this seller's market, getting pieces back to fit alongside the plethora of star prospects they have drafted into their pipeline.
According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required), McMahon is starting to generate interest around the league, with him reporting the Yankees and Mariners are "among teams interested."
In an ideal world, a bidding war would take place for the slugger.
While McMahon hasn't had a great year to date with a slash line of .217/.314/.403, he's gotten hot over his past seven games, slashing .292/.393/.750 with three home runs and seven RBI which firmly puts him on pace to go over the 20-homer mark for the fifth straight season, and the sixth when excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign.
The lefty slugger would be a boost for any team needing infield help, especially because he would provide excellent defense at the hot corner.
This will be something to keep an eye on going forward.
McMahon is the Rockies' best trade chip, so moving him should allow them to bring in some solid prospects to create a brighter future.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.