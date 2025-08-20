Is It Possible for the Rockies To Tie a Series With Los Angeles Dodgers?
The Colorado Rockies shocked the world to start a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, last year's world champions. They came from behind to take game one and guarantee that they wouldn't be swept at the very least. Where most expected that this would be quite an ugly series, especially after the Toronto Blue Jays where they were demolished, they did the opposite.
Recently, the Rockies have looked like a different squad. They have won six of their last eight, including a four game win streak, and are coming off of back-to-back series wins (just the second time this season). If there was a time that they were going to upset a team like the Dodgers, arguably the best offense in baseball, it is now.
Rockies Next Two Games
Now to expect the Rockies to come out with a series victory against the Dodgers would mean winning two straight after dropping the second game. That seems quite unreasonable, but the team could definitely tie this four-game series at Coors Field.
Tonight the All-Star Shohei Ohtani will be taking the mound to face off with Tanner Gordon. Gordon hasn't been great on the season, but has been better lately and is significantly better at home. Hunter Goodman has also found his groove lately, so the game that they could be more likely to win is definitely tonight.
Clayton Kershaw has been the cream of the crop for Los Angeles this season. He has stepped in nicely in the starting rotation with a 3.01 ERA and it is Chase Dollander on the other side coming out of the Rockies dugout. Game three could definitely turn into a bit of offensive dual and if Colorado hopes to take the last game it will be through their bats more than likely than their defense.
Colorado fans definitely can get a little excited about this week. The Rockies held the Dodgers to three-runs in game one and that alone is a victory in itself. Whatever clicked after their monstrosity of a showcase against the Blue Jays, but they have definitely turned a corner.
The Rockies are no longer on track to have the worst record in the history of baseball. There is even a chance that they could overthrow the Chicago White-Sox as the second-worst team in baseball. They will definitely hit 100-loss on the season (more than likely), but there is hope looking into the future.