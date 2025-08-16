Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Has Powered Team During Impressive Stretch
The Colorado Rockies (and their fans) have had little to celebrate this year, but if you look at only their last four games they have a 3-1 record and they have a chance to take back-to-back series for the first time this season. Their success is led by Hunter Goodman swinging a bat and...their pitching staff?
The Rockies just returned home to Coors Field after a road stretch where they bounced back after being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the series against the St. Louis Cardinals. They are now in a four-game stretch with the Diamondbacks, looking for redemption. Their win last night, which evened the series, ended a five-game losing streak at home and got the ball rolling going into the rest of the series.
Catcher Hunter Goodman
Goodman has been reliable at the plate both on offense and defense. The Rockies count on him in a plethora of ways, but especially swinging a bat. He is having one of the best seasons of his young career and is performing even stronger as of late which has been a major contributor to Colorado's success.
In game two against the Cardinals, the 3-0 shutout, Goodman was one of the top performers of the game. He had a two-run 442 foot homer at the top of the fourth to get the ball rolling for the Rockies. The following game Colorado found themselves down 4-5 going into the ninth looking down the barrel of a series loss. Instead, Goodman had another two-run homer to win the game and the take the series.
Last night, coming off of an 8-2 loss, Goodman got to work early with a near 450 foot homer in the first inning. He went one for three on the night with a walk drawn adding to his impressive slash over the last 15 games which is .255/.328/.655 with seven home runs, 12 RBI, and six drawn walks.
Starting Rotation Stepping Up
It is well known that they have struggled (to say the least) on the mound this year, but the last four games the staff has had a shutout (second of the season) and only allowed more than five runs once. Their ERA over the last four games is 4.00 which is well-below their 6.00 ERA on the year.
The shutout was led by Kyle Freeland, who went 7.1 innings with two strikeouts to complement zero earned runs on five hits. In this last win against the Diamondbacks, it was Tanner Gordon who took the reins. He was able to finish five innings before his time was over, where he struck out two and walked one.
If Colorado hopes to stay on the right side of history and avoid the worst record in MLB history, they will need all of their pitching staff, including the bullpen, to stay consistent to complement the offense that the Rockies are producing.