Chase Dollander Makes His Return to Majors Count Big for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies are having a potentially historically horrible season and the club is looking for more consistent from its pitchers. It's why the Rockies gave one of their top young pitchers, Chase Dollander, another turn in the rotation on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
After spending over a month back in the minor leagues Dollander returned to the mound. The organization needed more strikes and strikeouts from him and he delivered in his first start back, even though Colorado lost the game, 3-2.
The Rockies were able to get five innings out of Dollander against the Cardinals. Of the 92 pitches he threw, 60 were strikes. By the end of his time on the mound he had five strikeouts, three walks, one hit, and one run. It was a solid start for the 23-year-old after being optioned a little over a month ago.
Dollander's Career with the Rockies
In April, the Rockies gave their first-round pick from last year his first opportunity to start in a Major League game. The former Tennessee star started in 15 games for the organization before he was assigned back to Albuquerque, the team's Triple-A affiliate.
When he was sent down, the Rockies wanted him to work on throwing more strikes. He showed somethihng in his last start with Albuquerque on Aug. 5, as he struck out five in that game.
His season has gone the way it has for most of the pitching. In the Majors he is 2-9 with a 6.53 ERA, with batters hitting .272 against him. He has 57 strikeouts with 36 walks and has allowed 15 home runs.
Surprisingly Dollander has not posted the worst ERA among starting pitchers for the Rockies, but it wasn't the best . Antonio Senzatela has a 7.34 ERA and fewer strikeouts in more innings pitched than Dollander.
Even though he wasn't the worst starter in the worst pitching rotation in baseball it was time for Dollander to go back to the minors and regroup when he was optioned. His numbers at Albuquerque didn't look great, as his ERA grew to 7.04.
However, the Rockies sold plenty of talent at the trade deadline. Combined with their historically bad series with the Toronto Blue Jays last week, there wasn't much to gain by keeping Dollander down in the minor leagues any longer.
Dollander might have secured himself a spot back into the starting rotation after his most recent start. Now the question is: can he do it again?