Look: Rockies Pay Tribute to Late Rocker Ozzy Osbourne on Scoreboard
Music fans around the globe mourned the passing of rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died on Tuesday at the age of 76 years old.
The Colorado Rockies were among those to honor the English rocker by pointing out Osbourne’s unique connection to the franchise.
After Osbourne was fired from the band Black Sabbath, he released his first solo album in 1980, called “Blizzard of Ozz.” That album featured the iconic hit single “Crazy Train.” The song was a Top 50 hit on the UK singles chart and a Top 10 hit on the US mainstream rock chart on Billboard at the time of its release. But it became more popular in the ensuing decades.
It was a favorite of Larry Walker, and that’s where Osbourne’s connection to the Rockies comes in. “Crazy Train” was Walker’s walk-up song, and the Rockies pointed that out during its “Game Notes” portion of its pre-game activities on the Coors Field scoreboard.
The game notes read:
“Larry Walker had 2,136 home at-bats for the Rockies from 1995-2004. That means “Crazy Train” played at least 2,136 times over the Coors Field loudspeakers during that time, making Ozzy Osbourne one of the most played artists in stadium soundtrack history. #HonoraryRockie #RIPPrinceofDarkness.
Osbourne starred in the reality show “The Osbournes” in the early 2000s. He was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath and in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and performed in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.
He performed his farewell concert just weeks ago.
Walker is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, who was a National League MVP, five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glove selection and three-time Silver Slugger. He also won three batting titles.
He accomplished much of that in 10 seasons with the Rockies, including the MVP award in 1997, five NL Gold Gloves, two NL Silver Sluggers and four NL All-Star Game berths. He also won all three batting titles with the Rockies.
