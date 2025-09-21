Mickey Moniak's Homer Streak Marks First for Rockies Since 2023
The Colorado Rockies had a change of pace on Friday when they faced the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field. The Rockies have lost a lot of games this year. But they ended their latest five-game streak when they secured Friday's victory over the Angels with a tight score of 7-6.
Although Colorado (42-112) is still at the bottom of the overall standings in MLB by a large margin, they will not finish the season tied with the Chicago White Sox for the worst record of all-time. Plus, there are some strengths being displayed by individual players. One of their latest standouts was Mickey Moniak who built a promising streak of his own last week.
Mickey Moniak Shines Again
There are plenty of faults that the Rockies have had this season, but that doesn't diminish the individual achievements made by each player. One of their outfielders, Moniak, has been hammering out home runs left and right as of late.
The center fielder's action started on Sept. 14 when he smacked two homers, one to right field during the fourth inning and one to center in the sixth. Feeling a boost of confidence heading into their game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Moniak continued his impressive momentum and hit another home run.
Soon, he entered a streak of hitting home runs and later hit another for a third consecutive game on Wednesday. By the time Thursday rolled around, Moniak was on fire and managed to hit one more. This marked four straight games in which he hit home runs.
According to Rockies Club Information, infielder Ryan McMahon nailed the same feat in 2023, making Moniak the first Rockies player to reach the milestone in two years.
Moniak has a lot to prove to his team, but at this rate, it seems like he is handling the pressure incredibly well. So far this season, he is slashing .272/.308/.528 and has hit a total of 24 home runs — the most he's had in a single season since his 2020 debut in the Major Leagues.
This was the first four-game homer streak of his career, and if he can keep hammering them out, this will not be the last streak he has in the Major Leagues. Overall, Moniak has had a successful season, and it's evident that he has continued to develop throughout each passing year.
Despite such a hideous season for the franchise, Moniak has been able to stand out in the murky waters. His future was rather unclear for quite some time, but he seems to have found solid footing with the franchise.