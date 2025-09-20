Blaine Crim Ties Rockies Legend for Second-Most RBI in First Seven Games
The Colorado Rockies are planning for next season. It’s possible that Blaine Crim is now a part of that plan.
The Texas Rangers cast off the 19th round pick in 2019 earlier this season after he failed to get a hit in only a handful of Major League at-bats. Finally making his MLB debut was a bit deal for the 28-year-old, but his path to a big-league job was blocked in Texas. The Rockies lucked out. After Texas designated Crim for assignment, they claimed him off waivers.
After a month at Albuquerque, and after more struggles from first baseman Michael Toglia, the Rockies had little to lose in calling Crim up. He’s delivered in a way in which only two other players in Rockies history have in his first seven games with the franchise.
Blaine Crim’s Place in Rockies History
In his first seven games with Colorado, he has slashed .280/.286/.680 with a .966 OPS. He has three home runs and nine RBI. That last number is relevant here.
Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post (subscription required), Crim is tied for the second-most RBI in the first seven games with the franchise. That ties him with the “Big Cat,” Andres Gallaraga, who did the same thing in 1993, the franchise’s expansion season.
Gallaraga had already played eight MLB seasons when he joined the Rockies in 1993. He was an All-Star and finished 10th in National League MVP voting that season as he won the NL batting title with a .370 average, along with 22 home runs and 98 RBI. He played five seasons with the Rockies and finished in the Top 6 in MVP voting twice.
The record is held by former Rockies sensation Trevor Story, who had 12 RBI in his first seven games in 2016. He is with the Boston Red Sox now.
Colorado may have claimed a gem in Crim, who could be an answer to their production issues at first base, at least until Charlie Condon is ready for the Majors. But, Condon could also play in the outfield, and if Crim is productive enough, he could not only force Colorado to keep Condon in the outfield but force them to move on from Toglia, who has struggled this season.
Crim played 671 minor league games with the Texas Rangers organization and was incredibly productive in the minors. He has a lifetime slash of .292/.372/.503 with 124 home runs and 480 RBI in 2,571 career minor league at-bats.
He’s played at least 108 minor league games every season since 2021, when he was in the lower rungs of the Rangers’ minor league system. In each season — including the last three at Triple-A — he hit at least 20 home runs and drove in at least 80 RBI. He’s hit at least 26 doubles in each of the last four seasons.