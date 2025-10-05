New Rockies Front Office Faces Huge Decision After Awful Season at First Base
The Colorado Rockies are looking forward to putting 2025 behind them and building towards the future. They will have a new general manager pulling the strings and possibly and a new manager leading the charge on the field. With that in mind, the Rockies have a big hole to fill on the right side of the infield.
First base is not exactly seen as a super important position, but having a good one can change the course of the game. Defensively, the first baseman has to scoop everything and still field their position decently well. Offensively, right-side hot corner is expected to have a little bit of power in their bat. Unfortunately for Colorado, they got neither out of their first basemen.
Rockies First Basemen Struggled Mightily in 2025
Colorado deployed eight different men to play first base this season. Michael Toglia and Warming Bernadel were the main two. However, Blaine Crim, Kyle Farmer, Orlando Arcia, Sean Bouchard, Keston Huira and Austin Nola each saw time at the position. Having that much inconsistency at one position makes it very hard for players to get in rythym over there.
Toglia started the season as the main first baseman for the Rockies. He quickly proved to be a non-factor. The switch hitter slashed .187/.252/.340 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI as a first baseman. In 300 at-bats, Toglia struck out 130 times. On the season as a whole, Toglia slashed .190/.258/.353 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. To make matters worst, the 27-year-old was optioned to Triple-A late in the season.
Bernadel was the next man up for the Rockies. The rookie is a primary third baseman, but he was able to transfer to the other side of the diamond pretty smoothly. On the season he slashed .256/.294/.426 with four home runs and 14 RBI when playing first base. That production is much more in line with what the Rockies need and he could fill the first base hole in the lineup next year.
The other five five players did not see much time at the position. Farmer played 17 games, while Crim played 14 and Arcia was in the lineup 10 times. Colorado's revolving door of first basemen definitely factored into the team's struggles this season.
The Future of First Base in Colorado
Toglia being optioned to the minor leagues late in the season is a sign that the Rockies are ready to go in a different direction at the position. Bernadel is a name that will come up a lot, but he can also play third base -- another positional need in Colorado. Crim showed power late in the season and should be a factor at spring training.
The next thing the Rockies will do is look internally for an option. However, the only player in their top prospect list that is close to Major League ready and can play first base is Charlie Condon. The only problem is Condon has not played at the Triple-A level yet. In Double-A, the former first-round pick slashed .235/.342/.465 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 55 games played. The likelihood of Condon starting 2026 on the big league roster is slim.
Signing a free agent is the most logical thing for the Rockies to do. Pete Alonso recently elected to hit the open market, but it would be shocking if the Rockies signed him. Josh Naylor is the next biggest name on that list, but he is most likely going to sign elsewhere. Still, there are other viable options to choose from.
No matter the case, Colorado has a big hole to fill at first base in 2026. Whether the answer comes internally, from free agency, or via trade, the new GM will have his work cut out for him when he is finally hired.