Rockies’ Next Manager Faces Uphill Battle if Opening Emerges
On May 11 this season, the Colorado Rockies decided to part ways with long-time manager Bud Black. Black started the season 7-33 and it looked like the Rockies might finish the year with the worst record in MLB history just one year after the Chicago White Sox accomplished the feat. Colorado promoted Warren Schaeffer to lead the club after Black's firing.
Schaeffer was able to help the Rockies avoid being the worst team in history, but his 36-86 record is still nothing to be proud of. Now, a lot of that was just the situation he was in. If he had a full offseason with the front office, and a whole year of leading the team, maybe the outcome would have been different.
Headed into the offseason now, general manager Bill Schmidt has stepped down. Colorado is now on the search for a new GM, which could mean Schaeffer's job security is up in the air. Once the front office brings in someone new to lead the organization, it could mean a new manager is on the way, as well.
With the potential job opening, the Rockies may not have candidates lining up at the door for an interview. Colorado plays in the most hitter-friendly ball park in the MLB, a rough starting rotation, and a losing culture. Needless to say, the person chosen to lead the team in 2026 and beyond will have their work cut out for them.
Rockies Managerial Opening Comes With Positives
Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required) went over the nine vacancies in the MLB. There are seven for sure vacancies and two that could be vacant soon. The Rockies, as mentioned before, are one of the jobs that could be vacant soon.
There is a lot of pressure that comes with trying to turn the franchise around. The good news is Colorado has been historically patient with their managers. Bud Black, as mentioned by Weaver, was manager for nine seasons including 2025. He led the team to the playoffs in his first two years, but finished well under .500 the next six years after.
Before Black, Walt Weiss led the team for four seasons -- he never finished over .500. The front office has given the previous two managers multiple years to figure it out. With a new GM coming in, the franchise could see a change in patience, though.
Potential Managerial Candidates
It is going to be hard for the Rockies to sell this job to potential candidates. Free agents, especially pitchers, stray away from Colorado, the team has a long rebuild to go through and the NL West remains one of the hardest divisions in baseball. However, there are still some ready to step to the plate.
Schaeffer is the easy answer. All the Rockies have to do is drop the interim title and allow him to lead the team the way he sees fit. But Colorado may want to look to someone outside the organization the same way they are looking for a new GM.
There are a few former managers that may want to step back into the role. Skip Schumaker is one of them. He took over a tough Miami Marlins job and won NL Manager Of the Year in 2023. He is currently in the Texas Rangers organization as a senior advisor (another managerial opening), but Colorado should invite him for an interview.
The Rockies could also look towards bench coaches in successful organizations. George Lombard is the Detroit Tigers bench coach and he worked under Dave Roberts in Los Angeles, as well. Zachary D. Rymar of Bleacher Report mentions that Lombard could be a good fit in the Mile High City. He has not been a manager yet, but his experience on winning teams is something the front office should consider.
There are plenty of other applicants that could be considered and the Rockies should take a long look at each of them.