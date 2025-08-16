Rockies' 2025 Season Proves It's Time for Real Change in Denver
For fans of the Colorado Rockies, 2025 is just another disappointing season in a string of year after year of losing records. In 33 years the Rockies have only seen the playoffs five times. In fact, their overall record is 2354-2788, sitting at just a .458 winning percentage.
The last time Colorado carried a winning record was in 2018, when they finished the season at 91-72. They went on to lose in the NLDS that year.
As the team continues to struggle to the point of flirting with setting the all-time MLB record for most losses in a single season, one question has to be coming to the minds of everyone involved.
Isn't it time for real change in Denver?
Bright Spots in Strikingly Bleak Season
While it is easy to point out the flaws in the team, not everything is lost on the Rockies. Hunter Goodman gives fans some hope for the future.
In his last showing, Goodman went 1-for-3 to help earn the victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. His home run, one run scored, one RBI, one walk and one strikeout let him finish the day with 25 home runs and 69 RBI across 107 games this campaign. Goodman is hoping to put a spark into the team with his breakout season where he's slashing .277/.326/.532.
Goodman brings energy and power to a lineup that is desperately searching for some consistency.
Left fielder, Jordan Beck, is hitting at almost the same rate as Goodman. At 24 years old, he has started to show his value to the team consistently with his bat.
In the 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, Beck was certainly a difference maker with his RBI double. Slashing .276/.341/.456 he is a young bright spot for the fans to look forward to watching going forward.
But let's be honest, the bright spots are clearly dimmed day after day with the overall performance by the Rockies. As much as fans need a glimmer of hope, baseball is a team sport and the outlook of the team is dim. A few players can't carry a season, and they certainly can't carry this team.
Pitching Remains Critical Weakness
The shadows cast from the mound are overwhelming to say the least.
Once again, Colorado's pitching staff has been dismal. The starting rotation clearly lacks depth, injuries continue to pile up and the bullpen looks overmatched daily. When key situations arise, the pitching staff fails to perform.
In total, the Rockies starting pitchers have a cumulative ERA of 6.00 -- the worst in the MLB.
While it is no secret that Coors Field favors hitters, it doesn't excuse the inability of this pitching unit to produce reliable results to at least be able to compete in the NL West.
Year after year and season after season, this fanbase endures the same story: a team that has promising young players and shows flashes of excitement, but then follows that up with sometimes comical play capped with pitching performances that give up a lead.
Isn't it time the front office commits to building a staff that can find success both at home and on the road? Surely it's time.
Leadership or Lack Thereof
The only thing that might be more disappointing for Rockies fans than the continuous losses is the absence of leadership from the top. Ownership and the front office have yet to show any clear vision for building a competitive team.
Fans were shocked when a substantial move was finally made by the Monforts to relieve Bud Black of his duties. Dick Monfort isn't known for making in-season decisions like that, for better or worse. While it was reported that the decision had already been made, a final loss of 21-0 to the Padres before his dismissal had to be the nail in the coffin for Black.
Much like the reactive decision made about Black, the same is true of other areas of the team. Scouting, player development and even roster structure often feel reactive rather than proactive.
The Future: Hope or Heartache?
Almost unbelievably, this franchise still has a very passionate fanbase. Attendance stays strong even when the team continues to lose. Maybe it's the setting at Coors Field or maybe it's just a need for a night out on the town?
No matter what it is, fans still show up.
How long will this continue without major changes from the team is anyone's guess. There are a lot of questions to unpack there, but certainly, the fans are ready for some true and committed change from the front office and ownership group.
The need for stronger pitching, consistent offensive production and true leadership remains. Hope won't fix these things. It is going to take bold action.
Isn't it time for real change in Denver?