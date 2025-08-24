Rockies Achieve Another Unwanted First in Dismal 2025 Season
In another season full of disappointments, the Colorado Rockies continue to add notches to their belts of the unwanted kind. A few days ago, they officially reached a point where they no longer could win their division, the first team to be given that distinction.
Now, even as the team has started to look better on some rare occasions, the Rockies are the first in the MLB to be mathematically eliminated from making the playoffs, something that is not too surprising but still stings nonetheless.
Based on how the year began for Colorado, it's honestly surprising it took this long for that to occur, especially because they reside in what is considered to be the best division in baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at the top.
But now that the playoffs have officially been missed for the franchise once again, it's time for them to turn the page and start preparing for their future while they attempt to avoid setting Major League Baseball history with the most losses in a single season of all time.
After being swept in their weekend road series by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Rockies sit with a 37-94 record. If they win every single matchup from here on out, they would still come up short of reaching the 70-win mark for the fourth year in a row.
What's Next for the Rockies This Season?
Trying to regain some dignity has to be goal number one for this team. That certainly didn't happen in their three-game set with the Pirates, as they were outscored by a total of 18 runs to one in their latest disappointing stretch.
At least the team is bringing up some prospects and giving them a chance to get some big league playing time. Rookie McCade Brown took the mound after skipping Triple-A completely. And while his overall numbers didn't look great, he was solid for the majority of his debut outing.
While Hunter Goodman has been the brightest spot on the team throughout the year, on the opposite end of the spectrum, the pitching staff has been the darkest. Like it has been over the past several years, Colorado's pitching is one of the worst in the MLB.
The rotation is clearly not up to par and the relievers have not performed well for the most part, either. Injuries have played a part in that this season, but time will tell if they can turn things around when healthy. However, given the history of the team's pitching staff, that doesn't seem likely in the short term.
Offensively, the Rockies look to have a much brighter future based on the quality of prospects they have on that side of the ball in their pipeline, with some of those who have been called up this year already making an impact.
Charlie Condon should be able to work his way through the minors and show up to be a solid hitter at some point. Kyle Karros appears like he could be the next third baseman. Cole Carrigg is turning heads with his base-stealing abilities. And Ethan Holliday is the prized addition of the 2025 draft.
But will the upcoming prospects make a difference in the next year? Likely not.
The Monforts have a large task ahead when it comes to getting this franchise back on track. Fans can only hope that the disappointments of being the "first" in so many negative categories will motivate everyone in the organization to make drastic moves.