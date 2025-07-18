Rockies Activate Ezequiel Tovar, Place Thairo Estrada on Injured List
The Colorado Rockies got some good and bad news on Friday.
In an announcement made by the team, they revealed that Ezequiel Tovar has been activated off the 10-day injured list, while Thairo Estrada has been moved to there.
This is frustrating because the Rockies were waiting to see what their ideal middle infield duo could do when both are healthy at the same time, since Estrada missed the first part of the season after suffering a broken wrist, only to come back when Tovar suffered an oblique strain.
With the expectation that both their starting shortstop and second baseman would be playing together after the All-Star break, seeing Estrada go on the IL again, this time with a sprained left thumb, is deflating.
However, the positive to take from this is Tovar is back.
Considered to be the best overall player on Colorado's roster, having the 2024 Gold Glove winner on the field should provide a boost to the defense, while he gives the offense a lift with his ability to hit for extra bases and power.
Hopefully the IL stint for Estrada isn't a long one.
His placement was retroactive to July 11, so he could be back next week if everything progresses well.
The Rockies are looking to turn things around in the second half to start building future momentum and avoid setting a Major League Baseball record for most losses in a season.
To do that, they likely will need both Tovar and Estrada on the field at the same time, something that is going to take a bit longer to happen than expected.
