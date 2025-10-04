Rockies All-Star Catcher Was the Lone Bright Spot on Disappointing Team
The Colorado Rockies were the worst team in baseball this past season. They finished with 119 losses, which is two shy of the history-making 121 losses the Chicago White Sox had just a year ago.
When a team loses that many games, it is not just one positional group that struggles. In fact, almost the entire roster was subpar in 2025 - almost.
Despite the down year that many players had in the organization, Colorado was able to get a true All-Star season out of one of their young stars. Hunter Goodman is just 25 years old, but he played like a veteran this year. As the full-time catcher in Colorado, he slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs, 91 RBI and 73 runs scored. All of those stats led the team.
With numbers like that, it is safe to say Goodman was not a charity selection to the Midsummer Classic in Atlanta this year. Because of how good he was and the league-wide need for catchers that can hit, Goodman was drawing some trade interest this year. Ultimately, the Rockies decided to keep their backstop and someone to build around for the future.
Goodman's Future in Colorado
The future of the organization is up in the air right now. The Rockies are currently on the search for a new GM, which could also mean a new manager is on the way, as well. Despite new leadership taking over in the next few months, Colorado has to be happy having a catcher they can build around.
Goodman, as mentioned, is just 25 years old. 2025 was his first full season as the starting backstop and it allowed him to breakout. In his first two years in the league he slashed just .192/.233/.409 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 93 games played.
Moving forward, Colorado is going to want to make sure 2025 was not just one-and-done season. Goodman needs to continue to play at the All-Star level he showed this year. Goodman is still in his pre-arbritation years, so the Rockies have plenty of control over him. Still, they are no stranger to contract extensions.
Should Goodman Receive a Contract Extension?
Colorado handed their 23-year-old shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar, a seven-year extension in 2024. Now, that was the the previous general manager, but Goodman deserves the same type of treatment. A contract to get him past the arbitration years would be in the best interest of the Rockies.
Historically, Colorado's ownership has rewarded players with long contracts, as well. Kyle Freeland was given a five-year contract, Nolan Arenado inked the longest contract extension in team history back in 2019 and Kris Bryant signed the longest free agent contract in team history in 2022.
Additionally, Colorado has allowed other fan favorites to be in the organization for a long time. Todd Helton played all 17 years at Coors Field, Charlie Blackmon stayed for 14 seasons, while Carlos Gonzales and Troy Tulowitzki each played 10. German Marquez is now a free agent, but he also spent 10 years with the Rockies.
Goodman is one of those players that deserves the same type of treatment as the rest of them. Going off his breakout 2025 season, the backstop is a young star in the making and the Rockies would be smart to reward him with a long-term contract.