It's 'Highly Unlikely' Rockies Trade Their Sluggers Drawing Interest Around MLB
The Colorado Rockies are one of the teams that are surefire sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this season.
They have already begun that process, trading homegrown star third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in exchange for two pitching prospects.
Despite their underwhelming performance on the field, owning the worst record in baseball at 27-78, there are several players on the roster who are garnering interest from other teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
Which player could be next on the move?
Don’t expect it to be any of their positional players who are under team control for multiple years beyond 2025.
As reported over the weekend, Brenton Doyle and Hunter Goodman are drawing interesting around the league from teams looking to solve their catcher problems and bolster their outfield unit.
However, it doesn't sound like the Rockies are willing to go that far in their sell off.
“Multiple teams have reached out about All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and center fielder Brenton Doyle, but with four years of control remaining for each player, sources said the Rockies are highly unlikely to trade either,” Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported.
Goodman has emerged as a legitimate building block for Colorado, as he would have been in the conversation to be an All-Star even without the MLB’s rule of each franchise having one representative.
He has produced a .281/.326/.513 slash line with 18 home runs, 19 doubles, four triples and 57 RBI. The home runs, doubles and RBI are all the most on the team, with the triples being third most.
His OPS+ of 122 is topped only by the 130 that Mickey Moniak has produced to this point. Through 92 games and 374 plate appearances, Goodman has a 1.8 bWAR, which is the highest mark on the team.
Doyle has been arugbaly the team’s least productive positional player in 2025 with a minus-1.5 bWAR through 86 games and 344 plate appearances.
Colorado would be selling incredibly low on him if they entertained trade offers, as he has produced a lowly .216/.265/.331 slash line with an OPS+ of 60.
This is a huge step back from the production he provided at the plate in 2024 when Doyle broke out with 23 home runs, 24 doubles and 30 stolen bases to go along with 72 RBI.
While his Batting Run Value of minus-12 is near the bottom of the league, he remains an excellent contributor on the basepaths and with his glove, vying for a third consecutive National League Gold Glove Award.
