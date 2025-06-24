Rockies Veteran Infielder Mentioned As Potential MLB Trade Target for Tigers
The Colorado Rockies are going nowhere fast in the 2025 MLB regular season.
They are going to be a team everyone keeps an eye on for the remainder of the campaign because they have a chance to make some history.
The Rockies are on pace to shatter the all-time record for losses in a season, set last year by the Chicago White Sox with 121. Even a recent four-game winning streak still has them on pace for the dubious record.
That makes Colorado one of the few franchises that will be clear-cut sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
Alas, given how poorly they performed, there aren’t many trade chips the team has to dangle on the market.
Relief pitchers Jake Bird and Seth Havlorsen could draw attention, since contenders are always on the lookout for bullpen help and both are under team control for multiple years.
Another player that could draw some interest, should the team finally look to trade him, his veteran infielder Ryan McMahon.
A second-round pick of the Rockies in the 2013 MLB draft, he is in his ninth season with the franchise.
An All-Star for the first time in 2024, he has been a solid contributor for the Rockies throughout his tenure, producing at least 2.5 bWAR in four consecutive campaigns coming into 2025.
His underlying metrics hint that better production could be on the horizon with elite average exit velocity (94.3 mph), barrel rate (13.4%) and hard-hit rate (51.7%) ranking in the 98th, 82nd and 90th percentiles, respectively.
McMahon also possesses great bat speed at 74.3 mph, doesn’t chase outside of the zone very often with a chase rate of 24.8% and is drawing the most walks of his career with an elite walk rate of 13.3%, which is in the 91st percentile.
He isn’t going to hurt a team with his current performance at the plate and is a solid enough base runner. Where he provides the most value currently is with his glove.
McMahon has a +4 Fielding Run Value, which is in the 89th percentile and Outs Above Average of +5, which is in the 94th percentile.
Taking a shot on him for the stretch run would be a worthwhile gamble for several teams to make.
One to keep an eye on is the Detroit Tigers.
“If this is the year the Colorado Rockies finally part with Ryan McMahon, he could also make sense for a Tigers team that appears to be a World Series contender in a wide-open AL,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
With a gaping hole at the hot corner, McMahon would be a sizable upgrade for the team as an everyday option there.
Being inserted into a lineup with more established talent could certainly help improve his numbers, but at the very least, he would provide the team with elite defense at third base.
With an incredibly deep farm system, the Tigers have the pieces to make a deal. McMahon should have some value being under team control through 2027.
