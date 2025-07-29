Rockies Asking Price on Highly Sought Relief Pitchers Reportedly Too High
The Colorado Rockies have had an absolute nightmare of a season, which has seen them flirt with the worst record in the history of baseball.
Needless to say, the way things have gone makes the Rockies an obvious seller this week at the trade deadline in terms of what most predict they are going to do. Anyone and everyone should be for sale as Colorado tries to figure out what they are going to do ahead of Thursday.
The trouble when a team has struggled this badly is that while the strategy is obvious, the actual value of players on the roster is an entirely different matter.
More News: Rockies First-Round Pick Ethan Holliday Now Organization’s Top Prospect
While there are not a ton of teams that are going to be knocking down the door for them, the Rockies do have several exciting relievers who are highly valuable commodities this time of year.
Teams would be willing to give Colorado some real return for guys like Seth Halvorsen, Jake Bird and Jimmy Herget, however according to one major insider, the Rockies are making it difficult.
"Other teams believe the Colorado Rockies could make a killing in the current seller's market if they dealt their best relievers -- Seth Halvorsen, Jake Bird, Jimmy Herget," Buster Olney of ESPN reported. "But some of those same teams view the current asking prices as unreachable, and they wonder if the Rockies will bend as the deadline gets closer."
More News: Rockies Matched First Half Series Wins Total Just Weeks Into Second Half
It's understandable why the Rockies would want to hang onto guys like this. For all the weaknesses of the team, the bullpen has actually been fairly solid and these three are a huge reason why.
Not to mention the fact that they are all controllable for multiple years after 2025.
Halvorsen's numbers have slipped, but a 25-year-old with a lively arm is always going to be a hot commodity on the trade market.
More News: It's 'Highly Unlikely' Rockies Trade Their Sluggers Drawing Interest Around MLB
Bird's ERA has also climbed to 4.73; however, similarly to Halvorsen, he's still young, and his strikeout numbers have soared this season.
Herget has been a legitimate stud all year long with a 2.80 ERA, and he is controllable through the 2027 season.
It seems like a given that eventually Colorado will accept their fate and deal at least one or two of the three right-handers for less than they are currently asking, but they need to move somewhat quickly before teams look elsewhere.
Things are starting to heat up for the Rockies though, and they should be at the center of a ton of headlines through Thursday.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.