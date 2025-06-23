Colorado Rockies Injured Pitcher Reveals When He Plans to Make Return
The Colorado Rockies will take good news about their starting pitching anyway they can get it.
Kyle Freeland, one of three Rockies starters on either the 15-day or 60-day injured list, told MLB.com on Sunday that he expects to start Colorado’s series opener at Milwaukee on Friday.
Freeland revealed the expectation after he threw a bullpen at Coors Field.
Colorado put Freeland on the 15-day IL on June 15 (retroactive to June 12) with lower back stiffness Friday is the first day he is eligible to be activated.
Before the injury, the 32-year-old left-hander — who has spent his entire Major League career with the Rockies — was 1-8 with a 5.13 ERA in 14 starts this season. He had 57 strikeouts and 15 walks in 73.2 innings.
The Evansville product has been a reliable part of the rotation since he made his MLB debut in 2017. For his Colorado career he is 61-81 with a 4.52 ERA in 219 games (214 starts).
His best season came in 2018, when he went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA, his second season in the Majors. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting that season.
The other two starters are in varying degrees of working toward a return.
Ryan Feltner, who has been on the 60-day injured list since May 2 with back spasms, made his second rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
He threw three innings for the Isotopes, giving up two hits, one earned run and two walks. He also struck out one. He threw 52 pitches, 27 of which were strikes.
Before his injury, Feltner was 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in six starts. He struck out 25 and walked 12 in 30.1 innings.
Tanner Gordon has been on the15-day IL since the start of the season since June 3 with a left oblique strain. He is set to start injury rehab this week with Albuquerque, with appearances set for Tuesday and Saturday.
Before he went on the injured list, Gordon was 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three starts. He struck out 10 and walked three in 17 innings. He didn’t start the season with the Rockies. He was promoted from Albuquerque on May 8.
