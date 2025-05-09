Kyle Freeland Had an Emotional Message for Rockies Fans Amid Historically Bad Season
It's not a good time to be a Colorado Rockies fan.
The Rockies own MLB's worst record through the first month-plus of the 2025 campaign, and quite frankly, it's not even close. The team has won just six games through its first 37 contests and owns a stunningly bad run differential of -109.
Colorado dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, capping off a series sweep at Coors Field. They were outscored 21–3 throughout the two games.
Kyle Freeland, who drew the start for the first game and surrendered five runs and 11 hits across just three innings, got emotional when addressing the media after the loss. When asked about what he'd say to fans amid the team's historically woeful start to the season, he issued a two-word response.
"Keep believing in us," Freeland said, seemingly fighting back tears, before leaving the podium.
Freeland is one of the longest tenured players on Colorado's roster, currently in his ninth season with the organization. Having been with the Rockies since his MLB debut in 2017, he was present for the team's consecutive postseason appearances in '17 and '18. He has also been present for the following seven seasons of mediocre sub-.500 baseball, and it would appear the losses are taking a toll on him.
For reference, the Rockies' 6–31 record equates to a winning percentage of .162. Only one team in MLB history has had a worse winning percentage through a full season: the 1899 Cleveland Spiders who finished the year 20–134. If Colorado can't turn things around quickly, they could find themselves approaching those historic lows come season's end.