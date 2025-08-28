Rockies Boss Gets Blunt Regarding Why Antonio Senzatela Was Moved To Bullpen
Talent discovery and development is the name of the game for the Colorado Rockies to close out the 2025 season at the major league level.
Eliminated from playoff contention already, the Rockies have begun to shuffle around their roster, getting a look at some of the younger guys and prospects they have in their pipeline as they search for who can become future stars for them.
Colorado made the surprising decision to call-up McCade Brown all the way from Double-A to make his MLB debut, and despite the up and down performance he had, it appears like the team is fully committed to seeing him pitch at this level for the remainder of the year. He'll slot alongside fellow rookies Chase Dollander and Tanner Gordon after the Rockies decided to release Austin Gomber.
But those weren't the only pitching adjustments made by the organization, with injured starter German Marquez set to return to the rotation while Antonio Senzatela will get moved into the bullpen amidst his struggles.
Rockies GM Discusses Antonio Senzatela Bullpen Move
He owns a 4-15 record with an ERA of 7.15 across 24 appearances (23 starts). Because of that, it's easy to see why the organization has moved him out of the rotation, with general manager Bill Schmidt making a blunt statement when assessing Senzatela.
"Needless to say, 'Senza' has not had the season he wanted to have on a consistent basis," he said, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required). "The move to the bullpen needed to be made. I'm not going to use the term 'reinvent himself,' but he's got to make some adjustments going forward."
Signed as an international free agent by Colorado back in 2011, the right-hander is a homegrown talent who has flashed some high upside at times while also struggling at others. Injuries have not helped him, with a torn ACL being suffered in 2022 before a UCL tear resulted in him undergoing Tommy John surgery the following year.
When Senzatela came back in 2024, he floundered. He had a 6.57 ERA across his three starts, walking eight and striking out seven batters in 12 1/3 innings pitched. Even after coming back from two major injuries, that was a worrying sign.
And unfortunately for both the 30-year-old and the Rockies, his issues have carried over into this season, now creating a murky future for himself going forward with Schmidt also mentioning the recently-cut Gomber in his statement about Senzatela.
“The bottom line is that he was not helping the club. He was hurting the club, especially early in the game. Same thing with 'Gomby.' They were putting the team in a hole early, and they were putting our young relievers in a hole, too," Schmidt stated.
With another year remaining on his contract for $12 million in 2026, it will be interesting to see what Colorado decides to do if Senzatela struggles in his new role. Because if they are viewing him in the same light as Gomber, then he could also find himself looking for a new team next season.