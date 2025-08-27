Rockies Farm System Pointing in Right Direction Despite Drop in Rankings
The Colorado Rockies are enduring one of the worst seasons in MLB history, but a light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to flicker.
For the first time in a while, the Rockies operated like a team that should be rebuilding ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They flipped some of their better assets, third baseman Ryan McMahon and relief pitcher Jake Bird, in separate deals to the New York Yankees. It was something the front office had been hesitant to do in years past, but it was a welcome change.
The infusion of talent, headlined by second baseman Roc Riggio and left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring, was much needed. Those two, on top of selecting shortstop Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, have the team’s farm system heading in the right direction. Right-handed pitcher JB Middleton and right fielder Max Belyeu were two more good selections.
Rockies Farm System Improving Despite Drop In Rankings
Colorado is hoping those players can help make up the next core at the Major League level to build around. Alas, there is still plenty of work to do when it comes to rebuilding this farm system. Despite some of the steps in the right direction, the Rockies are going in the wrong direction of the farm system power rankings put together by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
In the preseason, the team was ranked No. 18. For the most recently updated rankings, they have dropped to No. 23. It is certainly surprising to see a team that has been as unproductive as Colorado at the Major League level have such a poor farm system. But that speaks volumes to just how much things need to change in the near future if the Rockies are going to be competitive any time soon.
The graduation of their No. 1 prospect, pitching Chase Dollander, didn’t help their ranking. Other top prospects still in the system aren’t doing much to elevate their projections this year, remaining stagnant across the board. However, there have been some very positive contributions at the Major League level, creating some optimism.
A long-term corner infield duo looks to be emerging. Warming Bernabel had a historic start to his MLB career and looks like a legitimate building block at first base. The same can be said for Kyle Karros, who was the most arrow-up prospect in the organization and earned a promotion to the Big Leagues a few weeks ago.
Behind the plate, Hunter Goodman was a worthy All-Star, not just thrown a bone as the lone representative. Ezequiel Tovar looks like a building block at shortstop and the team has received excellent production from Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak and Tyler Freeman.
Things are starting to look up for a franchise that has been in worse than mediocrity for years.