Rockies to Return Germán Márquez to Starting Rotation for Cubs Series
The Colorado Rockies are ready to bring Germán Márquez back into the starting rotation for this weekend's return to Coors Field.
The Rockies will move Márquez back into the starting rotation on Friday when the Chicago Cubs come to Coors Field for a three-game series, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post (subscription required). Colorado wrapped up a three-game series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
Márquez has been on the 15-day injured list since July 23 with right biceps tendinitis. He threw a bullpen session on Wednesday in Houston. He has pitched two rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque. He did not factor in either decision, but he threw 7.1 innings with a 3.68 ERA in which he struck out 10 and walked one. His last start was on Saturday.
While the Rockies will need to make a roster move to activate Márquez, they have already opted to move Antonio Senzatela into the bullpen to make room for the long-time Rockies right-hander in the rotation.
Germán Márquez’s Season
Márquez was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2011. Five years later, he was included in a trade with Colorado.
In 2016, he made his MLB debut with the Rockies and for the last 10 seasons he’s been a part of the Rockies’ pitching staff, mostly as a starter. He has struggled this season, as most Colorado starters have. He is 3-11 with a. 5.67 ERA in 20 starts. He has struck out 73 and walked 35 in 98.1 innings.
Márquez has proven he’s healthy after two seasons of trying to rehab from a major injury. In May of 2023 he had Tommy John surgery on his right arm and missed the rest of the season. He missed most of the 2024 season rehabbing from the surgery. Once he returned, he suffered a stress reaction in his elbow.
Combined he made just five starts in 2023 and 2024. Before that, he was reliable. He won 10 or more games in four seasons, including a 14-11 record in 2018. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Antonio Sentazela’s Struggles
The 30-year-old right-hander has been in the rotation for most of the season, as he’s made 23 starts and has 24 overall appearances. He is 4-15 with a 7.15 ERA, with 61 strikeouts and 42 walks in 112 innings. He is also allowing batters to hit .356 against him. But this is his first full season as a starter since 2022, when he started 19 games and went 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA.
The Rockies moved Senzatela into the bullpen after they released reliever Austin Gomber, the last piece Colorado received in the Nolan Arenado deal. Senzatela has been with Colorado his entire career, as he broke into the Majors with the Rockies in 2017.