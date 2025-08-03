Rockies Claim Rangers Infielder Off Waivers, Adding Him to Their Minor League System
The Colorado Rockies are in a pretty difficult position heading into the middle of August, as they have been missing out on quite a few of their players over the last few weeks due to injury setbacks.
More News: Rockies' New Prospect Ranked Highly Among Recent Players Dealt at Trade Deadline
Adding some depth to their roster, both at the MLB level and in the farm system, is key as they look to build at least a little bit of momentum throughout the month.
They managed to add a player to their minor league group recently, as they claimed first baseman Blaine Crim from the Texas Rangers off waivers, as was reported by the Rockies' information account.
Crim was designated for assignment only a few days ago by the Rangers after only appearing in five games at the MLB level for the franchise.
More News: Rockies Place Struggling Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Former First Round Pick
Crim was quite impressive during his time at the Triple-A level in 2025, though, slashing .284/.373/.515 with 54 runs, 71 RBI, 18 home runs, 43 walks and 70 strikeouts. This type of production has been pretty consistent over the years in the minor leagues for him, so finding a way to get him to show some of those flashes in the MLB will be critical to his development.
Thankfully, he will not have much pressure to perform as Colorado is already in a pretty bad position record-wise, but he should have plenty of time to work on his craft. He will start out with Triple-A Albuquerque on the 40-man roster and work his way toward another opportunity at the MLB level in the coming weeks.
More News: Rockies Former First Round Pick Showing Signs of Potential Stardom After Strong July
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.