Rockies Do It Again, Cut Magic Number To 6 With Comeback Win Over Dodgers
The Colorado Rockies are doing whatever they can to avoid making MLB history this year.
After it appeared like they were a lock to set the all-time record for the most losses in a single season, some better play throughout the campaign under interim manager Warren Schaeffer has gotten this Rockies group to a place where they are on pace to elude historic futility.
A lot of that is the result of what has happened these past few games, with Colorado halting their eight-game losing streak on the heels of the trade deadline to win six out of their last seven, including four in a row.
That includes another dramatic late-game win, this time over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, who rolled into Coors Field expecting to keep their momentum going coming off an important sweep over the San Diego Padres.
The Rockies were more than up for the challenge against the Dodgers, though, getting a solid outing from Kyle Freeland where he allowed just two runs in four innings of work before turning things over to an all-of-a-sudden stout bullpen.
The relief staff kept them in it, battling Los Angeles' ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was spinning a gem of his own. But in the bottom of the seventh, with Colorado down 3-2, more late-innings magic was produced when Ezequiel Tovar hit a solo shot off the Japanese star to knot things up at three.
After that, prankster Juan Mejia and emerging closer Victor Vodnik shut things down with just one hit allowed and no runs given up in the eighth and ninth frames, setting the table for rookie Warming Bernabel to produce his first walk-off hit of his career after Tovar doubled as the second batter of the inning.
This has been the most fun stretch of baseball all season for the Rockies, with the young players on the roster putting up some incredible offensive performances as arms have started to emerge in the bullpen and the starting staff has shown some improvement.
They also never quit, with Colorado leading Major League Baseball in comeback wins when they are down by five or more runs, something that was improbable to even suggest earlier in the year based on how they were performing.
Rockies Cut Magic Number To Six
As sweet as that win over the Dodgers was -- the first time the Rockies had beaten them in 10 games -- it also gets them closer to avoiding that daunting MLB history they were on pace to set at the beginning of the season.
Now owning a record of 36-89, Colorado just needs six more wins the rest of the way to avoid setting the all-time mark for most losses in a singular campaign, with the Chicago White Sox finishing 2024 with a record of 41-121.
With 37 games left in the year, that should be doable for a Rockies squad that has found their stride all of a sudden, led by their talented young players who appear like they could be franchise cornerstones going forward.