Rockies Lead MLB in This Stat After Another Incredible Comeback Victory
The Colorado Rockies haven't given their fans much to cheer about this year, but this recent stretch of play has been a lot of fun.
Not only did they end their eight-game losing streak with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of that set, but the Rockies then turned around and won the finale to walk away with a series victory and bring some momentum to a clubhouse that desperately needed it.
Colorado has ridden the wave of that success, winning the last two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks to secure themselves at least a split of this four-game set where they can lock up back-to-back series wins with a victory on Sunday.
What has been the most fun thing about this stretch is how the Rockies have rallied when facing deficits, overcoming a three-run hole against the Cardinals in the finale on Aug. 13 due to Hunter Goodman's game-winning pinch-hit homer before coming back from a five-run deficit on Saturday.
What took place on Saturday night didn't seem probable for a while. The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 5-2 lead after five innings before making it 7-2 entering the seventh. But that's when Colorado's bats woke up, with an offensive explosion that featured just about everyone in the lineup.
After plating two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Jordan Beck kept the Rockies' momentum rolling by hitting a one-out double in the eighth. Warming Bernabel, who blasted his fourth homer in 20 games earlier in the contest, drew a walk that was followed by 10th-ranked prospect Kyle Karros also drawing a walk to load up the bases.
Brenton Doyle, who has had his struggles this year, came up clutch with a two-run RBI double to cut Arizona's lead to just one at 7-6. Then, after being called upon as a pinch-hitter, Kyle Farmer hit a single to left field that resulted in two runs being scored because of an error to give Colorado an 8-7 lead.
Tyler Freeman then put an exclamation point on the comeback, blasting a two-run shot 413 feet to left center field that put the Rockies up 10-7 and secured their fourth win in five games.
Rockies Lead MLB in Most Comeback Wins of Five or More Runs
Despite trailing by five runs at one point, Colorado was able to overcome that and secure the win. While they only have 34 total victories on the season, they've actually been the best team in Major League Baseball when it comes to erasing deficits that large.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, that is now the Rockies' fourth comeback win when they have trailed by five or more runs, adding an impressive note to their 2025 resume that otherwise would have been one to forget.
"We know we're not out of any ballgame until the very end," Doyle said.
While the pitching staff has left a lot to be desired this year -- which is largely why they have found themselves in those types of deficits -- the offensive ability this group has shown at times should be encouraging for the fanbase.
There's still a month-and-a-half to go before this season ends. But because of the stretch they have recently had, it doesn't appear like Colorado is going to go down as the worst team of all time.