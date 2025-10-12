Rockies Face Several Intriguing, Low-Cost Arbitration Decisions for 2026
The Colorado Rockies haven’t tipped their hand when it comes to their search for a new general manager.
The organization has made it clear they’re looking for someone from outside the organization that has worked in small markets and emphasizes developing talent and managing costs to build a winner. Whoever gets to job will face decisions on seven arbitration-eligible players for the 2026 season.
Some of those decisions are quite intriguing.
Colorado Rockies Arbitration Bill for 2026
Based on projections built by MLB Trade Rumors, the Rockies are expected to spend in the vicinity of $18 million. The projections are based on a variety of factors, including service time and performance. There are a few intriguing decisions for new Rockies management, starting with Thairo Estrada.
The most senior of the seven players, Estrada carries a $3.8 million projection based on five years of service time. But there is a caveat. He and the Rockies have a mutual option for 2026, a $7 million salary with a $750,000 buyout. If he and the Rockies both agree to trigger the option, then his figure would double. After playing just 39 games in 2025 due to injury, the option is likely more enticing to Estrada than to the Rockies. But, at the same time, he solidifies a key position for a franchise in need of it.
Outfielder Mickey Moniak is another key decision. The former first-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft finally blossomed in his age 27 season, with a .270/.306/.518, including 24 home runs and 68 RBI. He’s due a projected $4.2 million with four years of service time. It was a career season for the outfielder and Colorado might feel compelled to try and get him into a team-friendly multi-year deal to get him through arbitration and take advantage of the opportunity.
Last is pitcher Jimmy Herget, a reliever who joined the Rockies this year in his age 31 season and delivered. He went 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 59 games, with 81 strikeouts and 26 walks in 81 innings. Like Moniak, he put together a career year, but he’s only due a projected $1.5 million. That seems like a no-brainer, as long as new leadership feels secure Herget can duplicate what he did in 2025.
The other four arbitration-eligible players, and their projections, include outfielder Brenton Doyle ($3.2 million), pitcher Ryan Feltner ($2.3 million), utility man Tyler Freeman ($1.8 million) and pitcher Lucas Gilbreath ($800,000).
Players with at least three years of service time and no more than six years of service time are eligible for arbitration. Some players with less than three years are eligible based on certain criteria (usually called Super 2 players). Typically, eligible players and teams settle before a hearing. If there is no deal before the deadline, then the two sides exchange salary demands and go to a hearing. Any time before that hearing a settlement can be reached.