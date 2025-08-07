Rockies Find Themselves in Own Brutal Tier of Most Recent MLB Stock Watch
The Colorado Rockies have been playing more competitive baseball over the last few weeks, which could keep them from setting the single-season record for losses, which was accomplished by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Their current pace has them at 44.3 wins, which could be avoiding the record by the skin of their teeth, but still locks them into last place in the recent MLB Stock Watch done by Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.
That is an improvement over the last stock watch that was done when the Rockies were projected to win 41.8 games, which had them right on line with the disastrous campaign the White Sox put together in 2024.
Alas, if they have a repeat performance of their most recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays, that record is going to be attainable.
Colorado was bludgeoned by the visiting Blue Jays at Coors Field, having one of the most prolific offensive displays in MLB history put together against them.
63 hits were recorded by Toronto, the most in a three-game series that the Rockies have ever surrendered. They also gave up 45 runs, with the entire opposing lineup clicking on all cylinders.
It was certainly disappointing to be defeated so handily, especially since Colorado had played so well in its previous series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Despite trailing by nine runs in the first game of that three-game set before taking an at-bat, the team never gave up.
The Rockies showed a lot of fortitude and competitiveness, climbing back into that game and eventually winning on a walk-off home run from Brenton Doyle.
In Game 2, Colorado got to Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, with a three-run home run from Jordan Beck, the first of that variety against Skenes in his career, changing the momentum in what ended up being an 8-5 win.
Of course, there are a few tiers between the level of the team that Pittsburgh is and where the Blue Jays are.
The Rockies learned that the hard way, with all the positive momentum created from a series win over the Pirates vanishing instantly from three blowout losses against Toronto.
Colorado has to look no further than Chicago to know that there is hope despite reaching rock bottom.
However, the White Sox were a little further ahead in their rebuild, as they had a clear plan in place on how to get the franchise back on track.
The Rockies seemed to lack that until recently, when they landed Ethan Holliday with their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and moved third baseman Ryan McMahon and relief pitchers Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
