Rockies Recall Anthony Molina From Minor Leagues to Make His First Start of 2025
The Colorado Rockies have had a difficult 2025 season in pretty much every aspect of the game, and despite their effectiveness at the plate somewhat improving after the All-Star break, the pitching side of things has still been a work in progress.
Pitching at Coors Field is asking a lot of any player, as the field is enormously hitter-friendly in many cases and has been for most of its existence. This makes for a challenging pitching environment, even for the home team, which has a chance to get used to the different conditions that can be experienced there.
This has been an issue for quite some time with the Rockies, and will likely continue to be until they are able to bring in or develop some really impressive players to try and counteract that environmental challenge. The difficulty with that being, free agents know how difficult it can be to pitch in Colorado, so they may avoid signing there for that reason, especially if they have experienced it first-hand in an away game.
The Rockies have worked hard to figure out the best combination of talent to try and bring together some solid pitching outings in recent memory, and it seems as though this roster shuffle will continue into August, with a decision being made in the rotation.
Who Did the Rockies Recall to Make a Start?
After a tough few weeks of pitching, Colorado has decided to recall pitcher Anthony Molina to the active roster, and in a corresponding move, optioned Carson Palmquist to Triple-A Albuquerque, as was reported by the team's information account.
Molina has already made five appearances in 2025, all in a relief role, posting a 7.27 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, six strikeouts, no walks and three home runs allowed in 8.2 innings.
In Triple-A, however, he has been prepping to start, making 15 starts in 15 appearances, and putting together a 6.59 ERA with a 1.895 WHIP in that span. This will be only his second start in 51 Major League appearances once it is complete.
As for Carson Palmquist, he had a difficult start to his MLB career, as in nine appearances (seven starts), he had an 8.91 ERA, 2.039 WHIP, 27 strikeouts, 25 walks, 10 home runs allowed and a 54 ERA+. Definitely not the way he would have wanted to kick off his career at that level, but hopefully, some time back in the minor leagues will help him find his footing.
