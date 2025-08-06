Rockies Send Veteran Infielder to Injured List and Recall Adael Amador
The Colorado Rockies have had a brutal season in many different aspects, but predominantly their injury luck, as many of their players have had to head to the injured list at various points this season, with a few even having some extended stints as they look to recover long-term. This has made winning even more difficult for a team that has already been struggling to do so.
The middle infield has been one of the most difficult positions in terms of injuries recently, as both their second baseman and shortstop have suffered injuries, and even their depth options have had setbacks due to increased playing time.
Unfortunately, that has slowed down the franchise in terms of their defense as well, which has been less than spectacular behind an already less-than-optimal pitching rotation.
Over time, the team should begin to find its footing once again, especially as some of their players return from the injured list. They already started to show signs of life after Ezequiel Tovar came back, which is to be expected given his level of production at the plate.
Unfortunately, they will have to wait a bit longer for a fully healthy roster, as another infielder has gone down with injury.
Who is Adael Amador Replacing as They Head to the Injured List?
On August 6, the Colorado Rockies information account reported that the team will be recalling second baseman Adael Amador to the active roster. He will be taking the place of infielder Thiaro Estrada, who heads to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.
Estrada has had a difficult time getting on the field this season, and even when he has, he has struggled to put together any form of strong momentum. Injuries have certainly not helped his chances of being a solidified starter, having only played 39 games in 2025.
In that span, he is slashing .253/.285/.370 with 14 runs, 21 RBI, three home runs, 26 strikeouts and six walks. Strikeouts have clearly been the biggest issue for Estrada, in addition to an inability to draw a substantial number of walks, which has limited his impact overall from the batting box.
His defense has been solid on the bright side, with only four errors in 336 innings at second base, with 46 putouts and 100 assists. Hopefully, he can come back fully healthy from this injury and continue to make an impact on defense, as the team desperately needs some consistency along the middle infield.
