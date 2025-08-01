Rockies Listed Among MLB Trade Deadline Winners for First Time In Awhile
The Colorado Rockies are well on their way to missing the postseason for the seventh consecutive year.
On pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox only last year with 121, not much is going right for the franchise.
A lengthy rebuild is facing them, but there is some hope that the team can get things sorted out sometime soon with some of the decisions that have been made this year.
More News: Could Rockies Look Into Munetaka Murakami During the Offseason?
Their good fortune started in the 2025 MLB Draft, when star prep shortstop Ethan Holliday fell to them at No. 4.
Considered by many the best prospect in this year’s draft class, he certainly has the pedigree to be a foundational piece, the son of former Rockies legend Matt Holliday and younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman, Jackson Holliday.
It takes more than one player to turn a franchise around and Colorado could have acquired some helpful pieces ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
More News: Rockies Landed High-Upside Infielder, Potential Future Reliever in Yankees Trade
Despite their lack of success on the field, the Rockies don’t always operate like a team that should be selling.
That wasn’t the case this year, and their change in philosophy has led to Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) listing Colorado amongst the winners of this year’s trade deadline.
It was a low bar, operating like a team who has the worst record in baseball should, but it is a step in the right direction.
More News: Rockies Make Surprising Decision To Have Quiet Trade Deadline
“Rejoice, ye faithful. The Rockies finally acted like a regular bad team at the deadline and sold. We shouldn’t be giving them bonus points for doing the most obvious thing a rebuilding team can do, but I can’t help it,” Brisbee wrote.
Colorado traded homegrown star third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees to kick things off.
Next, it was veteran relief pitcher Tyler Kinley being traded to the Atlanta Braves.
More News: Rockies Trade Reliever Jake Bird to Yankees for Hefty Return
To cap their deadline off, the Rockies made a second trade with the Yankees, this time sending relief pitcher Jake Bird to the Bronx.
It remains to be seen if Colorado can develop any of the prospects they got in return, including three pitchers from New York.
But, at least they brought in some pieces that could help them long-term in exchange for players who weren’t going to help the team get competitive before their contracts ended.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.