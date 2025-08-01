Rockies No. 2 Prospect Breaks Single-Season Stolen Base Record
The Colorado Rockies have an athletic playmaker suiting up for Double-A Hartford right now: Cole Carrigg.
The organization recently announced that he tied their season record with stolen bases at 36. With his most recent elite base running, he now solely owns the top position with 37, and there is still a lot of the season left.
In 89 games on the year, he has a slash mark of .243/.346/.407 bringing his OPS to .743. He has racked up 11 homers, 47 RBI, and has drawn 37 walks (only one of which has been intentional).
Last season has been his best so far with an impressive slash line of .283/.359/..491 between the rookie league and the A+ league. He had 57 stolen bases between both leagues.
The 6-foot-2 talent is in his third season in the minors, and he has been utilized all over the field on defense. Carrigg has been primarily used in the outfield (mostly center), but the 23-year-old has suited up at catcher, shortstop, and designated hitter.
With the way Carrigg has been performing the last two seasons, and as of recent, one would expect that he will be making the jump to Triple-A sooner than later to see if he can keep his production up on the offensive side of the ball.
Now, there is a chance that fans could see him before the season is up if his promotion comes sooner rather than later and he continues to excel like he has been. His consistency and athleticism could impact the Colorado roster positively almost immediately.
The Rockies have not had much to be excited about this season, so the organization (and fans) are looking to the future for positivity. Their success will come down to their ability to develop prospects and Carrigg is a good example of what could come.
The ballclub has two months to stay on the right side of history as they fight to avoid the worst record in MLB history, which was set just last season when the Chicago White Sox went 40-121.
They are off to a good start since the second-half of the season as they have gone 6-6 to close out the month. The Rockies are starting the month off at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays to hopefully keep the ball rolling.
