Rockies Have Received Calls from 'Variety of Buyers' Regarding Three Relievers
The Colorado Rockies have already begun to sell ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline and it appears as though they may just be getting started.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand recently made an update regarding the Rockies' deadline plans. Though it appears that they won't be looking to trade away their core position players, they may be more open to shipping away a couple of bullpen arms.
Controllable relief pitching goes at a premium at the trade deadline and Colorado has a couple of very interesting arms. These three relievers have received interest from a "varitey of buyers" per Feinsand:
RHP Seth Halvorsen
Halvorsen flashed early in his MLB career when he posted a 1.46 ERA over his first 12 outing last year. He has still shown potential this year, but hte results have not been as clean.
He has posted a 4.89 ERA with a 1.500 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 38.2 innings of work. His numbers are actually worse on the road, so Coors Field isn't all to blame for the struggles.
The 25-year-old has a 110 Stuff+ and his fastball averages 100.1 MPH, though, so it's not hard to see why teams are interested. He is controllable through 2030.
RHP Jake Bird
Bird has had a horrendous July, so teams may be backing away, but a strong first couple of months may be enough for a team to take a shot on him.
Over his first 28 outings of the year, he had an impressive 1.41 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. In the 16 games since then, dating back to the middle of June, he has a 10.80 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 15 innings.
The 29-year-old looks far better than that under the hood, though, and is under team control through 2028.
RHP Victor Vodnik
Vodnik has had a fairly consistent breakout campaign. He's posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.400 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 30 innings.
He's the opposite of Bird, though, as his FIP and expected numbers are a bit higher than that. He may be getting a little lucky, but he does have some nice tools.
The 25-year-old forces a lot of ground balls, has a fastball nearing triple digits and has a very intriguing slider. The stuff is there for him to become a nice closer or setup arm, but he does need some work. He is controllable through the 2029 season.
