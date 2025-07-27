Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Were on Receiving End of Brutal MLB History in Blowout Loss to Orioles

The Colorado Rockies were blow out by the Baltimore Orioles recently as part of some MLB history.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Colorado Rockies’ pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) pitching to Baltimore Orioles’ shotstop Gunnar Henderson (2) against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jul 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Colorado Rockies’ pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) pitching to Baltimore Orioles’ shotstop Gunnar Henderson (2) against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies have been playing some better baseball recently as they look to avoid making some unwanted MLB history.

They are right on pace with the 2024 Chicago White Sox, a team that set the record for most losses in a single season with 121. 

Entering play on July 27, the Rockies have a winning percentage of .260, just ahead of the the .253 that the White Sox recorded last year.

More News: Did Rockies Get Fleeced by Yankees in Ryan McMahon Deal?

Since coming out of the All-Star break, Colorado has a winning record.

Two out of three games were taken from the Minnesota Twins before they won their second series in a row against the St. Louis Cardinals.

A three-game winning streak was put together when the Rockies won the first game of their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, 6-5.

More News: Rockies Make Litany of Roster Moves Following Trade of Ryan McMahon to Yankees

Looking to match their season-high four-game winning streak on Saturday, Colorado fell woefully short, as they were on the receiving end of an ugly blowout loss.

The Rockies were defeated 18-0, with the Orioles making some wild MLB history against them in the process.

According to OptaSTATS on X, Baltimore became the first MLB team in the modern era to have 12 or more players receive an at-bat during a game and have each of them record at least one hit and score at least one run.

More News: Rockies Trade Longtime Third Baseman Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees

Colorado was on the receiving end of an offensive barrage by the Orioles, who put together their most dominant performance of the 2025 season on Saturday night.

Not only was their offense on fire, their starting pitcher, Trevor Rogers, was dealing on the mound.

The former National League All-Star shut down the Rockies offense through seven innings of work, allowing only one hit and issuing one walk to go along with five strikeouts.

More News: Intriguing Rockies Prospect Is Putting Together Exceptional Season in High-A

Just has Colorado was building some positive momentum and feeling good about their performance, they come cratering back to Earth on the receiving end of a historic performance by their opponent.

For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.

Published |Modified
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News