Rockies Were on Receiving End of Brutal MLB History in Blowout Loss to Orioles
The Colorado Rockies have been playing some better baseball recently as they look to avoid making some unwanted MLB history.
They are right on pace with the 2024 Chicago White Sox, a team that set the record for most losses in a single season with 121.
Entering play on July 27, the Rockies have a winning percentage of .260, just ahead of the the .253 that the White Sox recorded last year.
More News: Did Rockies Get Fleeced by Yankees in Ryan McMahon Deal?
Since coming out of the All-Star break, Colorado has a winning record.
Two out of three games were taken from the Minnesota Twins before they won their second series in a row against the St. Louis Cardinals.
A three-game winning streak was put together when the Rockies won the first game of their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night, 6-5.
More News: Rockies Make Litany of Roster Moves Following Trade of Ryan McMahon to Yankees
Looking to match their season-high four-game winning streak on Saturday, Colorado fell woefully short, as they were on the receiving end of an ugly blowout loss.
The Rockies were defeated 18-0, with the Orioles making some wild MLB history against them in the process.
According to OptaSTATS on X, Baltimore became the first MLB team in the modern era to have 12 or more players receive an at-bat during a game and have each of them record at least one hit and score at least one run.
More News: Rockies Trade Longtime Third Baseman Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
Colorado was on the receiving end of an offensive barrage by the Orioles, who put together their most dominant performance of the 2025 season on Saturday night.
Not only was their offense on fire, their starting pitcher, Trevor Rogers, was dealing on the mound.
The former National League All-Star shut down the Rockies offense through seven innings of work, allowing only one hit and issuing one walk to go along with five strikeouts.
More News: Intriguing Rockies Prospect Is Putting Together Exceptional Season in High-A
Just has Colorado was building some positive momentum and feeling good about their performance, they come cratering back to Earth on the receiving end of a historic performance by their opponent.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.