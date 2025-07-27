Former Rockies Slugging Outfielder Randal Grichuk Traded to Royals
The Colorado Rockies are expected to be busy in the upcoming days, trading away their best moveable assets to get pieces back for their rebuild.
Already offloading Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in a deal that returned two pitchers, more moves should be coming before July 31 passes.
More News: Rockies Trade Longtime Third Baseman Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
They won't be the only ones offloading assets, though.
Their NL West rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, have begun their fire sale, first trading Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners before turning around and trading Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night, as was first reported by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
Rockies fans might remember Grichuk from his time in the Mile High City.
Acquired right before the 2022 season from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for exchange for Raimel Tapia and Adrian Pinto, the slugging outfielder produced a .259/.299/.425 slash line with 19 homers and 73 RBI.
More News: Rockies Make Litany of Roster Moves Following Trade of Ryan McMahon to Yankees
He got off to an even better start the next year, but instead of keeping him around on an expiring deal, Colorado decided to flip him to the Los Angeles Angels alongside C.J. Cron in exchange for minor league pitchers Jake Madden and Mason Albright.
All things considered, the Rockies got the better end of that deal.
More News: Intriguing Rockies Prospect Is Putting Together Exceptional Season in High-A
Both Madden and Albright are still with the franchise in the minor leagues, while Grichuk departed the Angels after the season for the Diamondbacks and Cron is currently a free agent.
As for Grichuk, he will now head to the American League with the goal of helping his new team get into the playoffs, as the Royals are 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.