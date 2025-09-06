Rockies Starter Kyle Freeland Throws Gem in First Start After Ejection
The Colorado Rockies opted to have Kyle Freeland come back and start just three days after he was ejected in the first inning of his start against San Francisco. It turned out to be a wise decision.
Freeland threw a masterpiece against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on Friday, pitching eight innings and giving a spent Rockies bullpen some rest in a 3-0 victory. The added benefit was that Colorado reached 40 wins for the season, and it now needs only two victories (40-101) to prevent it from taking over the MLB record for most losses in a single season, held by the Chicago White Sox, who lost 121 games a year ago.
He owed the Rockies bullpen a big start. He threw just eight pitches on Tuesday, after which he was ejected from the game after he and Giants slugger Rafael Devers got into an argument after Devers hit a two-run home run off Freeland. The argument instigated a benches-clearing brawl and led to ejections for Freeland, along with San Francisco stars Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. Chapman was given a one-game suspension, which he is appealing, along with an undisclosed fine. Freeland and Adames were fined an undisclosed amount.
Freeland’s Terrific Friday Night
The San Diego Padres entered Friday two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race. The Padres were slumping, and the Rockies had the potential to be a spoiler. Freeland made sure it happened. He started the game sharp and retired the first nine Padres he faced. That included four strikeouts.
He struck out the side in the fourth inning, fanning Fernando Tatis Jr., Ryan O’Hearn and Manny Machado. He finally surrendered the perfect game and the no-hitter in the fifth inning as he allowed a one-out double to Ramon Laureano. But he retired the next two hitters to avoid further damage. Freeland retired the side in order in the sixth and the seventh innings. He surrendered one more hit, a single to Jose Iglesias in the eighth inning.
Along with the two-hitter, he didn’t give up a walk and struck out 10 as he threw just 88 pitchers. There was some thought he might get a complete game. But the Rockies brought in Victor Vodnik to work the ninth inning. He claimed his seventh save while Freeland improved to 4-14 and trimmed his ERA for the season to 5.10.
It’s been a frustrating season for Freeland and the Rockies, and that frustration boiled over into Tuesday’s brawl with the Giants. Given the opportunity to bounce back, he delivered his best start of the season and the Rockies their 40th win of the campaign.