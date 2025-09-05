Rockies’ Kyle Freeland to Make First Start Since Giants Brawl on Friday
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland was ejected just eight pitches into Tuesday’s game with the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies aren’t going to wait the traditional five days to have him start again.
The Rockies posted on their web site on Thursday evening that Freeland would be the probable starter for Friday’s opener with the San Diego Padres. CBS Sports reported that Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.84) would be the probable starter for the Padres, who are chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West race.
Freeland (3-14, 5.41), a left-hander, will be pitching just three days after his ejection. Essentially, he’s pitching on what would be a bullpen day after a normal start. But Tuesday’s start was anything but normal.
How Kyle Freeland Was Ejected
Freeland started Tuesday’s game and surrendered a two-run home run to Giants slugger Rafael Devers two hitters and eight pitches into the game. Devers admired the home run and started trotting to first base. Freeland took exception to how long it was taking Devers to get to first base and started yelling at him. After the game, he told reporters that he felt Devers’ trot to first base was “disrespectful.”
"I found it extremely disrespectful to show me up like that in the first inning — after hitting the home run, standing there watching it, taking your sweet time getting down to first base," said Freeland, per MLB.com. "I've been in this league for quite some time. I know he has as well. I just find that extremely disrespectful and felt that I needed to let him know about that."
Devers joined in the back-and-forth and eventually the two started rushing each other. Before Freeland could get there, Giants third baseman Matt Chapman shoved Freeland out of the way as the benches and bullpens cleared. San Francisco second baseman Willy Adames also got involved in the fracas.
Chapman was the only one that was suspended, and he will miss a game, though he appealed and is allowed to play. Freeland and Adames were fined an undisclosed amount. All three were ejected from the game.
Meanwhile, Giants pitcher Logan Webb, who started the game opposite Freeland, was asked directly about Freeland he told reporters that it’s not the first time that Freeland has talked directly at hitters in that fashion.
“[I’m] surprised it hasn’t happened before with that guy,” Webb said. “Just kind of runs his mouth.”
The Rockies have not set their rotation for the rest of the series.