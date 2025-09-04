Rockies Starter Kyle Freeland Avoids Suspension after Giants Brawl
Justice was swift when it came to the brawl between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Just a day after the game, MLB handed down its punishment. Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland was the only Rockies player punished, but he got away light.
MLB announced that it handed Freeland an undisclosed fine for his actions in the brawl. Two Giants — shortstop Willy Adames and designated hitter Rafael Devers — were also fined an undisclosed amount. Giants third baseman Matt Chapman was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for rushing at Freeland during the fight. Chapman played in Wednesday’s game after he opted to appeal the suspension. He will be available to the Giants until his appeal is heard.
Rockies-Giants Brawl Fallout
After Tuesday’s game, Freeland had some things to say about what started the brawl, namely Devers’ slow trot to first base after hitting the home run, which gave San Francisco a 2-0 lead. It rubbed him the wrong way, he told reporters after the game.
"I found it extremely disrespectful to show me up like that in the first inning — after hitting the home run, standing there watching it, taking your sweet time getting down to first base," said Freeland, per MLB.com. "I've been in this league for quite some time. I know he has as well. I just find that extremely disrespectful and felt that I needed to let him know about that."
Freeland and Devers started yelling at each other after the home run went into the right-field seats. That sparked the brawl. Freeland was pushed from behind by Chapman and Adames later took a swing at him as the brawl was dying down. After a long discussion by the umpire crew, Freeland, Chapman and Adames were ejected from the game.
Freeland wasn’t the only player with something to say after the game. Giants pitcher Logan Webb, who started the game opposite Freeland, was asked directly about Freeland he told reporters that it’s not the first time that Freeland has talked directly at hitters in that fashion.
“[I’m] surprised it hasn’t happened before with that guy,” Webb said. “Just kind of runs his mouth.”
Once the ejections were handed down, Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer went to his bullpen and brought in Antonio Senzatela, who was removed from the rotation last week, to take over on the mound. He was given as much time as he needed to warm up. While he was warming up, Devers circled the rest of his bases to finish off his home run.
It was a chaotic start for a pair of teams that are basically playing out the string for the rest of the season. The Giants won the game, 7-4.