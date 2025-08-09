Rockies Top Prospect Kyle Karros Collects First MLB Hit, RBI in Huge Debut
The Colorado Rockies have had a nightmare of a season, but when things get this bad for a team over the first half, fans get the chance to look forward to some excitement down the stretch.
Summer and September call-ups are common for every team, however for teams that are not contending and are essentially eliminated already by the All-Star break, the chance to see young prospects making their debut is extremely common.
That was the case on Friday night for Rockies No. 8 prospect in 23-year-old infielder Kyle Karros, the son of former Major League player Eric Karros. Being called up for his first Major League action, Karros did not let the opportunity go to waste.
In the first at-bat of his career, the former UCLA standout took advantage, shooting an opposite field single out to right field which would bring Warming Bernabel around from second base to score, giving Karros both his first hit and first RBI on the same play.
What Kind of Prospect is Kyle Karros For Rockies?
While the rest of his night did not go quite as well with a strikeout and grounding into a double play along with a walk, it's a very encouraging start to the third baseman's career.
Drafted in the fifth round two years ago in the 2023 MLB draft, Karros quickly started to prove that Colorado may have gotten a steal by selecting him that late.
In his first full season of professional baseball at High-A Spokane last year, Karros slashed .311/.390/.485 with 15 home runs and 78 RBI over the course of 126 games.
This year, he started in Double-A Hartford and would make the climb to Triple-A Albuquerque, however he only played 16 games there before being called up when it became clear the Rockies had seen what they needed to see already.
In 75 games in 2025 prior to arriving to the big leagues, Karros mostly across Double-A and Triple-A slashed a very impressive .301/.398/.476, collecting 81 hits in 269 at-bats.
Karros has a long way to go if he wants to prove he can be an every day player from the start of the 2026 season, but the opportunity at the hot corner is there for the taking following the Ryan McMahon trade to the New York Yankees at the deadline.
Monitoring Karros along with the other prospects who will inevitably get their first taste of MLB action down the stretch will give fans some hope headed into next season that things could start to turn around.
As for Karros, Friday night was certainly quite the start to his career in Major League Baseball.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.