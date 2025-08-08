Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Has Stalled Out in Double-A After Hot Start
When the Colorado Rockies drafted former Georgia Bulldogs third baseman and Golden Spikes Award winner Charlie Condon third overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, it looked as if the team had just secured their star of the future.
The elite slugger made a name for himself at the collegiate level by rising from a complete unknown to one of the most complete power hitters the NCAA ranks has produced in recent memory.
Given how electric his final year with the Dawgs was, many expected Condon to rocket up the minor league ranks, and he certainly did so early on.
After only playing 24 games in Advanced A in 2024, Condon quickly progressed from Rookie Ball all the way up to Double-A Hartford over the first half of the 2025 campaign.
Upon receiving his promotion to the second highest level in the minor leagues, Condon continued to look every bit as dominant as he had in his two previous stops.
The 22nd-ranked overall prospect in baseball held a .297 batting average and an OPS over .900 over his first couple of weeks with the Yard Goats, and all signs appeared to be pointing towards another quick promotion to Triple-A.
The past couple of weeks have shown that, while his potential star power is through the roof, Condon still has a ways to go before he's ready to receive that next bump up in competition.
Following his hot start, Condon cooled off considerably over the remainder of July, finishing the month off with just a .209 batting average and .653 OPS.
This recent cold stretch has brought his overall slash line across the 24 games he's played at Double-A down to .224/.320/.365, which has pumped the brakes a bit on any talks of further promotion in the immediate future.
Condon also struggled to get his power stroke line up with the higher level of pitching he's faced in Double-A as well, only managing to hit two homers across his first 85 at-bats.
While these recent numbers have certainly been less than ideal, life at the minor league level tends to follow a similar trend for most prospects, so it's not like anybody in Colorado is panicking just yet.
One of the biggest learning curves for every young player is figuring out how to adjust when things aren't going their way, and this is a reality that even former top three draft picks have to deal with.
Condon may be on the ropes a bit as of late, but a guy as talented as him is almost certain to figure it all out eventually.
Once he does, he'll be back on track to the bigs, and will hopefully end up being the megastar the Rockies were looking for when they drafted him.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.