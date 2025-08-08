Colorado's top prospect Charlie Condon (MLB No. 22) has been promoted to Double-A Hartford, a #Rockies source told @JonathanMayo.



The third overall pick in the 2024 Draft was slashing .312/.431/.420 in 35 games for High-A Spokane: