Rockies Make Multiple Crucial Roster Decisions Following an Injury to Young Reliever
The Colorado Rockies have had an all-around difficult 2025 season, and one of the major contributors to that has been the number of injuries that have piled up over the last few months. Despite not having an exceptional roster in the first place, injuries have taken it to another level.
This, unfortunately, will continue into the month of August, as the team suffers another key setback to one of their young players. This time, reliever Seth Halvorsen will be heading to the 15-day injured list, as was reported by the team's information account.
There were three more moves that tied in with this as well, as infielder Michael Toglia was optioned, reliever Nick Anderson was recalled, and catcher Braxton Fulford was also recalled.
Halvorsen has been a vital contributor for the Rockies all season long, putting up a 4.99 ERA in 41 appearances, with 36 strikeouts and 20 walks. While not perfect, he has been a reliable innings-eater for the middle of the bullpen.
Anderson has only had one appearance this year for Colorado, and allowed five earned runs in one inning, so it will be intriguing to see how he pans out in his second opportunity.
Fulford has only played a small amount for the Rockies in 2025, appearing in 14 games and slashing .250/.262/.425 with a home run, 11 RBI and four runs. As for Toglia, he has struggled immensely throughout the campaign, slashing .194/.261/.361 in 85 games, good for -1.5 bWAR.
Hopefully, things will settle down a bit for Colorado as they try to gain some semblance of momentum throughout the month. Consistency would be a good start toward improving overall, but it will be difficult to do so with injuries continuing to come.
