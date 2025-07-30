Rockies May Not Have Had As Many Ryan McMahon Suitors As Originally Thought
The Colorado Rockies officially started selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline, completing their first move last week when they sent homegrown star Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees.
That ended his tenure with the franchise that began as a second-round pick in the 2013 MLB draft.
While trading the veteran infielder was a difficult thing to do, it is what had to be done for the long-term outlook of the franchise.
More News: Rockies First-Round Pick Ethan Holliday Now Organization’s Top Prospect
In exchange for McMahon, the Rockies acquired two young pitchers with some upside: left-hander Griffin Herring and right-hander Josh Grosz.
Herring was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of LSU, while Grosz was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of East Carolina University.
Neither player currently possesses an elite pitch, but turning McMahon into two pitching prospects when arms are always a need for Colorado was a solid deal. Espcially when considering that his market may not have been as robust as originally thought.
More News: Rockies Matched First Half Series Wins Total Just Weeks Into Second Half
There are several contending teams around the league that need help at third base ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
More News: It's 'Highly Unlikely' Rockies Trade Their Sluggers Drawing Interest Around MLB
The Detroit Tigers need help at third base, as do the Houston Astros now that Isaac Paredes is sidelined. Don’t forget the Seattle Mariners, who have been mentioned as a Eugenio Suarez suitor along with the Cincinnati Reds.
Another team who could use third base help is the Chicago Cubs, because rookie Matt Shaw has not yet lived up to the lofty standards placed on him as a top prospect despite performing better since the All-Star break.
That could be why McMahon wasn’t someone on the Cubs' radar.
More News: Rockies Relief Pitcher Drawing Interest From Yankees Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
“But the Cubs weren't really in on McMahon, according to league sources, which provides a window into how they are approaching the hot corner this month,” wrote Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
With confidence in Shaw on the rise, Chicago seems willing to let him continue playing at the hot corner, hoping he has figured things out to be relied upon as a source of production at the plate while providing stellar defense.
The Rockies are likely happy with how things turned out; getting two solid pitching prospects in return for McMahon is a solid haul.
But if the Cubs were desperate to land their star, then there's a chance Colorado could have gotten even more out of Chicago's loaded pipeline.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.